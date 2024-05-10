Saturday racing tips: Horses to follow on Derby and Oaks Trials Day at Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing

It is Derby and Oaks Trials Day at Lingfield this Saturday on Sky Sports Racing and reporter Hayley Moore has picked out five horses to follow across the card.

Flash Bardot

William Hill Epic Value Handicap (1.50pm)

Flash Bardot is a filly I'm looking forward to seeing back out. I know she is taking on the boys here and while she does very well against her own sex, I wouldn't write off her chances for that reason here.

Flash Bardot made a super start to her new season, as has most of Jack Channon's string, with a smart win at Doncaster where it was soft going and that ideally is what she excels on. There is currently cut in the ground at Lingfield after a lot of rain hit the south earlier this week.

Danielle

William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (2.25pm)

We didn't get to see Rubies Are Red at Chester's Boodles May Festival as she was taken out on a vet's certificate and I'm expecting her to take a big step forward from her last run like so many of Aidan O'Brien's.

I cannot, however, forget Danielle's win at Wetherby where she won by a cool 12 lengths no less. Danielle is well related to horses to have progressed over a further trip so I'm expecting her to be even better going up in distance.

Illinois

William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3.00pm)

At 3pm we will hopefully get some more Classic clues. Aidan O'Brien is sending out Illinois, described by Aidan as a baby and learning all the time. I'm looking forward to him racing on a sounder surface, his Group 1 third at Saint-Cloud last year brings him right into the mix and his recent return off a break on testing ground just saw him get tired. I think he'll take all the beating on Saturday.

Image: Illinois and Seamie Heffernan win the Shoda Market Cafe Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh

Remarquee

William Hill Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (3.35pm)

In the Chartwell Fillies Stakes at 3.35pm we get to see the return of Remarquee having had a wind operation.

Remarquee found Nashwa too good in the Falmouth, Tahiyra got the better of her in the Coronation at Royal Ascot and she was a beaten favourite when signing off with a fourth in the Prix Rothschild, so she boasts some excellent form. Her head carriage can look awkward at times so hopefully her wind operation will help with that for Ralph Beckett.

Inner Temple

William Hill Lingfield Handicap (4.10pm)

At 4.10pm Inner Temple is bidding for a hat-trick, and I'm intrigued to see how he runs on the turf for the first time having been progressive on the all-weather. He won off a break last time out in a handicap off 76 after being gelded when beating Celtic Warrior at Southwell.

The runner-up did go on and win off 79 at Kempton but found life tough behind the talented Never So Brave when finishing only fifth off of 83 at Chester on Thursday. I'm hoping Inner Temple's mark of 81 is still competitive.

