Monday Tips: Five selections for Wolverhampton and Windsor including a 12/1 shot

GLOBAL ASSET

4.30 Windsor

Though the Windsor opener looks a mightily competitive race, this Haggas-trained son of Night Of Thunder entered my tracker following his final qualifying run in November where he caught the eye under apprentice Jack Enright. That run over 6f provided a good deal of encouragement for this step up to 1m which ought to suit on breeding.

By a miler in Night Of Thunder out of a 7f-winning daughter of Kingman, it doesn't seem a surprise he found sprint trips too sharp and with that in mind an opening mark of 69 could prove lenient in time now trying a more suitable distance. He possibly concedes race fitness to many of his rivals here, so I'll be keeping him in the tracker regardless.

SMALLBROOK LANE

5.00 Windsor

Despite his advancing years, top-class sprint sire Dutch Art continues to be a prolific source of classy sprinters and Clive Cox's charge looks an interesting debutant here. Cox has done fantastically well with the progeny of the star two-year-old, boasting a 22 per cent strike rate with two-year-old runners including the smart Zonderland and Positive.

This debutant comes from a rapid family packed with winners. A useful sprinter herself, dam Corps De Ballet has produced seven winners from eight racing foals and notably a host of them at sprint trips. Richard Kingscote rode the stable's first juvenile winner of the season in Star Anthem last week and is enlisted with a filly that could well be Queen Mary bound with a victory here.

KATEY CONTENT

6.35 Windsor

The market has been a fine indicator as to the winner of this contest in recent years, with five of the last six renewals going to the favourite or joint favourite. With that in mind it'll be worth taking note of the market prior to the off.

I'll be siding with another Cox-trained filly in Katey Content here. Despite being a filly that's yet to score a second career win since going 2-2 here in May 2022, she's seemed unlucky on each of her last four starts where I've had her running to above her current rating of 85 on all four occasions.

The form of her last start at Salisbury in October has been well franked in the early action this season as winner Under The Twilight and fourth Tiriac have both been victorious. That run came on soft ground and with a liking for a quicker surface I'd expect Monday's set-up could be much more to suit. With seemingly plenty of pace on offer from her rivals suiting her hold-up style, she will hopefully get a good tow into this under the fantastic Rossa Ryan and be able to finish off strongly late in the piece.

PARTISAN HERO

7.05 Windsor

David Loughnane hands a stable debut to an interesting recruit in Partisan Hero, who was bought for 72,000gns at the Autumn H-I-T sale having left Dermot Weld & Moyglare Stud. With such an illustrious former home, it's no surprise to see this is a nicely bred horse by Muhaarar out of Group 3 Mad About You and a half-brother to five useful winners.

His new connections are evidently all too aware a mark of 67 is below what he's bred to be capable of. With his win in Ireland coming on a quicker surface, he'll likely be kept to similar conditions and could prove a shrewd acquisition for the team.

I should caveat this with the fact the cheekpieces which yielded his best Irish form are left off today. Should we see a below-par effort on his reappearance here, keep him in your tracker and don't be surprised to see them return in the near future.

ACES WILD

7.55 Wolverhampton

But for a blowout 10th of 13 effort on his first start on turf when last seen at Bath, I think this horse would be contesting favouritism for this Handicap over the minimum trip. The son of Dandy Man had looked highly progressive since making the switch to Adrian Wintle, winning two course-and-distance handicaps in March and April a shade cosily. David Probert was in the plate for the most recent victory and is back in the saddle here with Aces Wild just 4lb higher in the handicap.

I think you can forgive the run at Bath where he went off unfancied at 10-1, was hampered against the rail and lost a shoe. In truth, very little went his way but that's given a tempting price at 5-1 here back in "home conditions" in which he evidently thrives.

