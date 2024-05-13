Lockinge Stakes: Inspiral poised for clash with Big Rock at Newbury on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing

Star mare Inspiral is firmly on course to make her eagerly-awaited return at Newbury as she heads the 11 confirmations for Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Victory in last year's Prix Jacques le Marois ensured the John and Thady Gosden-trained mare was a Group One winner at two, three and four and having added the Sun Chariot Stakes against her own sex, she brought her season to a close in stunning fashion at the Breeders' Cup.

That Santa Anita success over 10 furlongs gives connections plenty of options for the new season, but she is poised to start over the tried-and-tested mile route, where she could renew rivalry with Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Big Rock, who is now with Maurizio Guarnieri after moving from Christopher Head.

"Inspiral is in good form, I'm pleased with her going into her first run back," said John Gosden. "The plan is to run her in the Lockinge, it's a good starting point."

Roger Varian's Charyn will step up to Group One level for the first time this year after impressive wins at both Doncaster and Sandown, while the Gosdens and Cheveley Park are also represented by Audience.

Royal Scotsman was seen just the twice after placing in last year's 2000 Guineas and having recovered from some injury setbacks, Paul and Oliver Cole's stable star is ready to make his comeback from a 300-plus day absence.

Image: Aurelien Lemaitre points to Big Rock after their brilliant victory in the QEII

"He's all set for the Lockinge and is in good form," said Oliver Cole. "We couldn't be happier with him at this stage. He got bone bruising and now he's fine, that was the reason we stopped (last year). He never went forward in Ireland and he never went forward at Ascot and hopefully he will go forward on Saturday. He's a very, very good horse, so fingers crossed."

Flight Plan gets his Group One chance, having been a Group Two winner on Irish Champions Weekend last season for trainer Karl Burke, while Saeed bin Suroor has left in Real World, who was second to the brilliant Baaeed in this race two years ago.

Dear My Friend (Charlie Johnston), Hi Royal (Kevin Ryan), Poker Face (Simon and Ed Crisford) and Witch Hunter (Richard Hannon) complete the list of possibles.