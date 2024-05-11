Ambiente Friendly lays down Derby gauntlet with Lingfield victory

Ambiente Friendly put himself very much into the Epsom blue riband picture when running out an emphatic winner of the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's Illinois was the 6/4 favourite and Ryan Moore had him at the head of affairs turning for home, with a wall of horses spread across the track in behind.

Despite hanging, the Irish raider saw off several challengers but he had no answer to Ambiente Friendly's sparkling turn of foot down the wide outside.

Callum Shepherd could afford to take it easy on the James Fanshawe-trained son of Gleneagles throughout the final furlong, but he still crossed the line four and a half lengths clear for an 8-1 triumph.

Most bookmakers slashed the odds of him following up at Epsom from 100/1 to 12/1, while others shortened the winner even further to 10/1.

Shepherd was thrilled with the Gredley family-owned colt, saying: "I was so impressed with that, I can't put it into words.

"He used to be very keen and could get lit up, but with the ring bit he was so more manageable.

"When he went for home, he was relentless. What a wonderful dress rehearsal for Epsom."

Fanshawe's son and assistant, Tom, added: "He's hopefully an exciting horse. We don't get many horses that head for the Derby, but thanks to Mr (Bill) Gredley it looks as if we do now.

"He's always been a nice mover and everything he does is effortless. We know Charlie Appleby and Aidan will have contenders, but we feel we have every right to be there."

Regarding the O'Brien runners, Kevin Buckley, UK representative for Coolmore, said: "Illinois will improve a lot for this experience as he's a full-bother to Venice Beach, but I like the way Declan's (McDonogh) horse (The Euphrates, fourth) stayed on after being well back at the top of the hill."

You Got To Me makes all for gutsy Oaks Trial success

You Got To Me put up a front-running display full of class and no little guts to hold all-comers in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

Sharply to the head of affairs and racing with lots of zest in the early exchanges, Ralph Beckett's charge was a long way clear at one stage under Hector Crouch.

It looked like the cavalry had arrived to collar the leader inside the final two furlongs, with Treasure and Danielle emerging as huge threats.

Image: You Got To Me won impressively at Lingfield

But they could not put You Got To Me (7/2) away, and in the end it was Ryan Moore on Rubies Are Red who came from the clouds to get within half a length of the victor.

Crouch said: "It wasn't deliberate to go quite that quick, she's a horse that likes to get on with things and if you get in an argument with her she's 10 times worse. You have to let her be her and it worked out nicely.

"I was out of control until the first bend, then she had a look at the hill and backed off for me. She did everything very nicely from the six to the three (furlong marker), then she was very game in the finish.

"She came down the hill beautifully. She's a very big horse, but she's beautifully balanced. I'm really pleased.

"She's always done good work at home, we expected her to win first time and she just a bit weak at the backend last year."

Leading bookmakers reported plenty of support for Rubies Are Red given the manner of her finishing effort, going 10/1 having been 16/1 immediately after the race. Coral quoted the winner at 12/1 and are 14/1 about the runner-up.

Of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Rubies Are Red, Coolmore's UK representative Kevin Buckley said: "Ryan said he couldn't get her going down the hill, which meant he had extra ground to make up.

"But it was a new experience for her and we would be happy with that."

In third was 2/1 favourite Danielle, with John Gosden feeling ground conditions were not totally to her liking.

He said: "I was pleased with that, although it got a little lively in the straight. She came down the hill fine, I would say we would be looking for a little juice in the ground going forward."

Fourth home was the winner's stablemate, Treasure, who ran a promising race in the colours of the King and Queen on only her second racecourse start.

She was ridden by Rossa Ryan, who would also have liked a bit more ease in the ground but was delighted nonetheless.

He said: "I was very pleased with my filly, time will tell that she's the one to take out of the race."

Rossa Ryan shines with fine Esmeray effort

Esmeray (2/1 favourite) was a remarkable winner of the opening William Hill Racing Handicap at Lingfield.

Rossa Ryan did brilliantly to keep the partnership intact when the stalls opened, as Ralph Beckett's charge stumbled and was almost down on her knees.

From there he worked his way into an ideal position, and after hitting the front two out battled on gamely to hold Dancing In Paris by a short head.

Aimeric kept favourite-backers happy in the following William Hill Epic Value Handicap.

Sent off the 5/4 market leader, James Doyle bided his time on Roger Varian's runner, as Luke Morris set out to make all on True Legend.

The latter stuck to his guns in admirable fashion, but Aimeric was a ready enough winner after getting to the front inside the final furlong.

Doyle said of the Sheikh Obaid-owned five-year-old: "With the ground getting quicker I had to ride him a bit differently. He can be slightly lazy, but he has a lot of ability and has probably earned a step up the ladder."