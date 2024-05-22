Epsom Derby: Callum Shepherd loses Ambiente Friendly ride to Rab Havlin as owners opt for 'more experience'

Callum Shepherd has suffered a major blow after being replaced by Rab Havlin for the ride on Ambiente Friendly in the Derby at Epsom next month.

Shepherd has ridden James Fanshawe's colt in both starts this year, finishing fourth in the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket before winning the Lingfield Derby Trial this month.

Owned by the Gredley Family, Ambiente Friendly is 4/1 with Sky Bet for the Classic on June 1.

Havlin, 50, will partner the three-year-old in a race for the first time and take his third ever Derby ride.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Tim Gredley said: "It's a big call to make but we wanted to have more experience on the day.

"Dad [Bill Gredley] and I have had a chat with Callum and there has been no falling out. He's ridden us plenty of winners but we thought Rab Havlin had more experience of a big occasion like the Derby which will be a big day for all of us.

"Rab has ridden winners for us and won the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes on Audience the other day which was a massive race to win.

Image: Shepherd steers Ambiente Friendly to victory in the Derby Trial at Lingfield

"I think Rab went in and had a sit on the horse for the first time this morning at James Fanshawe's and we're very much looking forward to the race."

Havlin said: "It was a lovely surprise to pick the ride up and obviously I've got a lot of sympathy for Callum, I've been in that situation myself, as have plenty of other people.

"Unfortunately in this game it happens from the top to the bottom and somebody's good luck is always someone else's bad luck.

"My main interest now is to find out as much about the horse as possible before next Saturday.

"He's a lovely horse, you can feel he's got class about him. He takes hold of the bit, I know he runs in a ring bit, but it's handy in a race of this nature because you can get a position.

Trainer William Knight is staying loyal to Checkandchallenge's regular rider Callum Shepherd as the pair both seek a first Group One victory in Sunday's Prix d'Ispahan.

"His profile is good, he's ultra-progressive. He obviously needed the run in the Feilden (when fourth) like every Newmarket horse did at that meeting, but you'd have to be impressed with the way he came down the hill, cornered and then picked up when asked at Lingfield.

"He ticks a lot of boxes, he has less questions to answer than some, he ticked nearly every box in one day. He's lightly-raced, a late-maturing type and his best days are still in front of him."

There was more positive news for Shepherd on Tuesday as trainer William Knight confirmed he would stay loyal to the jockey for Sunday's Group One ride on Checkandchallenge in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.