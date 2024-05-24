Today on Sky Sports Racing: Binadham and Aesterius contest in a strong novice at Bath

Friday's live action on Sky Sports Racing is from Bath and Hereford; the former featuring a competitive novice stakes as Binadham and Aesterius clash, with Cinque Verde later seeking a hat-trick.

2.50 Bath- Binadham and Aesterius contest in strong novice

Binadham and Aesterius contest in the competitive M J Church Contracting Novice Stakes (2.50).

Kevin Philippart de Foy's Binadham made an eye-catching winning debut when he scored comfortably at Yarmouth last month. He will hope to follow up as he concedes weight all around under Benoit de la Sayette.

Archie Watson is represented by Aesterius which cost £380,000 having evidently impressed at Goffs Breeze-Up sale. This son of Mehmas will be popular as he debuts for Wathnan Racing with James Doyle in the saddle.

Bolo Neighs made a solid debut, runner-up to Benevento on his debut at Yarmouth. He can't be underestimated.

4.30 Bath - Hat-trick seeking Cinque Verde headlines

Cinque Verde bids for a hat-trick in the Alide Hire Fillies' Handicap (4.30).

The Tony Carroll-trained four-year-old enjoyed a spectacular year winning five times including the last twice and could prove hard to beat as he remains 2lb well-in under 7lb claimer Jack Doughty.

Alice Haynes' She's Centimental has shown some useful form including success on her penultimate run at Kempton last month. This should be an easier contest than the last run in a Class 2 event at Chester.

White Mist has been ultra-consistent of late finishing runner-up in her last three starts. Another solid effort can be expected here.

5.55 Hereford - In-form duo Halifax and Bashford clash

Recent winner Halifax seeks a double in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Planetsportbet Handicap Hurdle (5.55).

Grace Harris' charge bounced back to form when staying on strongly to score at Kempton last time. Another bold bid can be expected as he drops in class under Conor Ring.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Basford could improve on his reappearance effort at Southwell last month with a 3lb drop in the weights to help.

Mactavish is now on a career-high mark but consistently runs well and finished second at Ludlow last time out. He can't be discounted.

