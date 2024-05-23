Hollie Doyle Blog: Enchanted Life can boost my Pontefract strike rate

Hollie Doyle discusses her book of rides this weekend including Outbox heading to Copenhagen and her best chances at Pontefract including Enchanted Life

HOPING COPENHAGEN WILL BE WONDERFUL FOR OUTBOX

I will be taking an early morning flight to Denmark on Saturday to ride Archie Watson's globe-trotting Jockey Club Stakes hero OUTBOX in the Group 3 Scandinavian Open Championship (3.05) at Copenhagen.

Hambleton Racing's talisman bounced back to form in great style to win the Group 2 at Newmarket on Guineas weekend, taking his prize money haul past the £750,000 mark - a performance that will probably see him sent off favourite for Saturday's 1m4f feature.

Hopefully we can go one better than we have in previous visits to that part of the world. He's been second in three consecutive Stockholm Cups in Sweden, going down by a nose on the second occasion to Hard One To Please, who takes him on again on Saturday.

The Norwegian star has won the Derby in his homeland and in Sweden, while last year's winner Go On Carlras is also in the line-up having won a prestigious race last time out. We're also taking on the former Aidan O'Brien colt Greenland, who was third in the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh a few weeks ago before joining Danish trainer Flemming Velin.

I've never ridden at this track before, so it will be a new experience, particularly as whips aren't allowed in Denmark. It's a right-handed circuit that shouldn't worry Outbox, who will hopefully be able to adopt his customary front-running tactics.

ENCHANTED CAN BOOST MY PONTY STRIKE RATE

Before that trip, I'm hoping Godolphin's ENCHANTED LIFE can boost my good record at Pontefract when she reappears in the Northern Commercials, Commercial Vehicles From Commercial People Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.45) on Friday evening.

Statistics tell me I have a 27 per cent strike rate at the West Yorkshire track, and this daughter of Kodiac clearly has the credentials to make a winning return for Charlie Appleby.

She won a 7f fillies' novice at Kempton Park on her only previous start back in October, making all the running under William Buick. This looks a steep drop in trip on paper but it's a stiff climb to the line at Ponty, which should play to her strengths.

Image: Doyle heads to Copenhagen to ride Outbox

TRACK AND GROUND IDEAL FOR HOSTELRY

I won on Ruth Carr's HOSTELRY at Chepstow last summer, so I'm happy to be back on board the mare in the Mr Leigh Sutton Nifty 50th Birthday Handicap (6.15) at Pontefract.

She also won in heavy ground at Thirsk in April and followed that up with a good effort at Ripon, before racing too wide off the bend at Beverley last time out.

Stiff tracks like this suit her well. She's run with credit a couple of times at this venue and is a dual winner up the hill at Carlisle. We're not badly drawn in stall six to be well placed when it matters most.

STIFF SIX IDEAL FOR WATSON NEWCOMER

Archie Watson's newcomer PRAETORIAN has been pleasing us at home, so I'm looking forward to his debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (7.45) at Pontefract.

Out of a Galileo mare, he's bred to need a trip in time, so this demanding 6f should prove an ideal starting point. We're well drawn in stall five, but it's a difficult race to assess with so many newcomers in the line-up.

Later on the card, I ride MINSTREL KNIGHT for Ed Bethell in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Maiden Handicap (8.15). This three-year-old steps up in trip after staying on in soft ground over 1m at Haydock on his reappearance.

The emphasis on stamina should suit the Advertise gelding, while it's all about speed for Mick and David Easterby's LATE ARRIVAL in the 5f finale, the FBS Chartered Accountants Handicap (8.45).

He won over 6f at Southwell in March and remains well handicapped on his old form, despite being 8lb higher in the weights. He already has a 5½f success at Chester to his name, so should be at home with this test.

Image: Vandeek makes his three-year-old debut at Haydock

VANDEEK SHOULD STAMP HIS CLASS IN TEMPLE

I'd be surprised to see Simon and Ed Crisford's exciting Vandeek lose his unbeaten record in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes (2.25) at Haydock on Saturday.

He will be a worthy favourite for the Group 2 after winning two races at the highest level as a juvenile -- the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Middle Park at Newmarket.

Indeed, I fully expect him to consolidate his position at the head of the betting for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next month.

The Betfred Temple Stakes (1.50) at Haydock has a more open feel to it, and I can see Ed Walker's Makarova running a big race. She was second in soft ground at ParisLongchamp for my husband Tom (Marquand) last time and could easily go one better, this time under Paul Mulrennan.

BITTERSWEET DAY IN GERMANY

It simply wasn't my day in Hanover on Monday when I flew out to partner Archie Watson's Sattwaa in a Listed race over 7f.

She was sent off favourite after her second in a similar race at Dusseldorf earlier this month but just ran flat, finishing out of the placings.

The race possibly came a bit too soon for her, but at least Archie went home with the winner after stablemate Havana Ball made every yard for Luke Morris.