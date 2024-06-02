Today on Sky Sports Racing: The French Derby headlined by Ghostwriter and Diego Velazquez

3.05 Chantilly - G1 French Derby headlined by Ghostwriter and Diego Velazquez

Classy pair Ghostwriter and Diego Velazquez headline the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club contenders (3.05).

Clive Cox's Ghostwriter was very progressive as a two-year-old winning all three starts last season. He also looked encouraging in his fourth in the 2000 Guineas last month. This son of Invincible Spirit will be fancied to improve stepping up in trip from a handy draw.

Diego Velazquez represents Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. He won his first two starts last season but he disappointed when down the field in the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster. This Frankel offspring however made an encouraging reappearance when fourth in the French 2000 Guineas.

Henri-Alexis Pantall's First Tracker bids to defend his unbeaten record as he sports the Wathnan silks for the first time under new jockey James Doyle.

2.20 Chantilly - Gr2 Grand Prix de Chantilly feature Dubai Honour and Al Qareem

British raiders Dubai Honour and Al Qareem clash in the Grand Prix de Chantilly (2.20).

Dubai Honour has been a super servant for the William Haggas team travelling all over the globe and he looks to have strong claims as he drops down in class having finished down the field in Hong Kong on his last outing, Tom Marquand rides.

Karl Burke's Al Qareem ran out a winner in this grade at ParisLongchamp back in 2022 and he will need to step forward from his recent efforts at Newbury and York.

Andre Fabre fields three runners with Hong Kong Vase winner Junko looking the pick of his trio, however the supplemented Marquisat is not to be underestimated under Mickael Barzalona.

1.40 Chantilly - Gr2 Prix du Gros-Chene sees Albasheer represent Doyle and Watson

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle team up with Albasheer in the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene (1.40).

Albasheer has enjoyed a successful campaign, winning two of his three starts this year. He needs to put a career-best effort here in this stronger heat.

Ponntos is seeking a hat-trick here after scoring at San Siro and ParisLongchamp on his last two starts but it could be a tough nut to crack under Mickael Barzalona.

Vicious Harry is a solid Listed performer but would need a lot to reverse the form with Ponntos.

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from Chantilly live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday June 2