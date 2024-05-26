White Birch defeats Auguste Rodin for Tattersalls gold at the Curragh under Colin Keane

White Birch continued his brilliant start to the season by claiming a first Group One victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Third behind the reopposing Auguste Rodin in the Derby last year, John Joseph Murphy's grey made a successful start to his four-year-old campaign in the Group Three Alleged Stakes in April before following up over the same course and distance at Group Two level in the Mooresbridge three weeks ago.

Dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin was the marginal favourite at 11/10 as he looked to bounce back from a disappointing run in Dubai, but while he moved menacingly into it in the straight, White Birch (15-8) was going even better in his slipstream in the hands of a motionless Colin Keane.

Once asked to extend, the grey showed smart acceleration to put three lengths between himself and Auguste Rodin, with Crypto Force a further eight lengths behind in third.

"That couldn't have gone better. We got behind the two we wanted to be behind (early)," said Keane.

"Ryan (Moore, on Auguste Rodin) brought us as far as we could then we just quickened up well.

"He cantered into it. He has plenty of pace but would have no bother going a bit further.

"He has matured massively from three to four."

Major bookmakers cut White Birch to 7/1 from 25/1 for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, while he is 8/1 from 20/1 for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.