Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hollie Doyle in focus with full book of rides at Chester

Saturday is an action-packed day with jumping from Hexham and Uttoxeter and Flat racing from Chester and Bath, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Chester - Witness Stand and Brunel Nation contest in feature

Witness Stand and Brunel Nation headline the strong renewal of the Horseradish Catering & Events Roodee Handicap (3.20).

Tom Clover's Witness Stand heads the weights and the market under Hollie Doyle. He was running consistently this season including a second over course and distance last time out. He arrives here off the same mark and could be dangerous.

The Richard Hughes-trained Brunel Nation improved this season to win two on the bounce in handicaps this spring. He is a huge danger as he steps up in trip under Finley Marsh.

Monfrid arrives here very lightly raced with two seconds and a win under his belt. On his second handicap start he could bounce back from a difficult race at Goodwood.

2.20 Bath - In-form duo clash Kodibeat and Violet Love clash

In-form duo Kodibeat and Violet Love clash in the Sporting Family Change Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.20).

George Boughey's Violet Love arrives her in lovely form as she got off the mark on the third attempt. The filly comfortably landed a Chepstow maiden last week and should have a big claim under a penalty.

Kodibeat showed a great attitude to score on debut at Kempton. However, she struggled to land a blow when caught wide at Chester on her last start. She could bounce back here but any rain would be a positive.

Charlie Johnston's Blue Point Empress looks to get off the mark in this contest. She showed lots of ability on debut in a hot novice stakes at Ripon, this experience could be vital.

6.00 Hexham - Shengai Enki and If You Let Me headline

Shengai Enki and If You Let Me headline in the Clarke Mairs Novices' Hurdle (6.00).

Shengai Enki shoulders a double penalty, having improved to win at Uttoxeter before another cosy success at Worcester. He looks the type to continue his progress with champion jockey Harry Cobden onboard.

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell thrives when targeting races in the UK. His raider If You Let Me could take plenty of beating under Keith Donoghue. He was a winner on debut over hurdles at Kilbeggan last month, the form has been franked and he appears the one to beat.

Watch every race from Chester, Bath, Hexham & Uttoxeter all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, June 15.