Hollie Doyle blog: Adrian Keatley colt Asktheboss can build on York promise at Chester

As she prepares for a busy week at Royal Ascot, Hollie heads to Chester on Saturday for a full book of rides before riding in the French Oaks on Sunday

KEATLEY COLT CAN BUILD ON YORK PROMISE

The novice that ASKTHEBOSS ran in at York's Dante Festival looks much better than average, with the winner Andesite among the leading contenders for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

We're not drawn that well in stall 8, but I'm hoping that edge of experience may help him get into a strong enough position on this turning track to be involved at the business end.

We're not drawn that well in stall 8, but I'm hoping that edge of experience may help him get into a strong enough position on this turning track to be involved at the business end.

DICKIEBURD CAN FLY HOME FOR IN-FORM TRAINER

Craig Lidster's gelding DICKIEBURD races from the same stall in the Edinburgh Gin Spritz Handicap (2.10) at Chester, but I still like his prospects.

He won a novice over course and distance as a juvenile and has been given a chance by the handicapper off a reduced mark of 79. He won on the All-Weather at Newcastle off just 1lb lower in the winter.

The forecast good ground is ideal for him. Both his turf wins have come on similar going, but he's quite versatile and Craig's horses are running well.

CHEEKPIECES NEED TO GIVE GAASSEE THE EDGE

My boss Archie Watson, who has a strong team for Royal Ascot next week, sends GAASSEE to Chester to run in the Edinburgh Gin Cannonball Handicap (2.45).

My husband Tom (Marquand) won on him three times when he was with previous trainer William Haggas, the last time at York off 94 just over two years ago.

He hasn't run up to that kind of level in two starts for us but has been dropped another 2lb for his latest run at Newmarket, and we're hoping the first time cheekpieces might just reignite him.

Image: Archie Watson sends Gassee to Chester

WITNESS STAND MUST OVERCOME POOR DRAW

Top weight and a wide draw don't bode well for WITNESS STAND in the Horseradish Catering & Events Roodee Handicap (3.20) at Chester.

However, he does love this track, winning on debut as a two-year-old before returning to finish second to Sir Michael Stoute's potentially smart colt Never So Brave at the May Festival.

Tom Clover's gelding resumes off an unchanged mark, so if we get the luck in running we'll need from out there, I'm hoping he can make an impact.

HOPING SHARP CAN RUN WITH DISTINCTION

Amy Murphy's SHARP DISTINCTION isn't without a chance in the Precision Facades Handicap (3.55) over 2m at Chester.

The gelding ran well to be a close fourth over course and distance last month from the same stall (12), hitting the front at one stage.

Another wide draw shouldn't be too much of an issue over this marathon trip, so I'm hoping he will be competitive despite racing off a mark 7lb higher than the one he won off at Yarmouth last summer.

ATTACKING DRAW IDEAL FOR CONSISTENT KING

They don't come any more consistent than the busy KING OF TONGA, who loves Chester and gets in off bottom weight in the 6f Edinburgh Gin Classic Handicap (4.30).

Declan Carroll's eight-year-old is drawn against the fence in stall 1, the same gate he came out of when he won over 5½f at this track a couple of summers ago.

He's 7lb lower for this assignment and has been running well enough this year to play a leading role in this race. He won at Catterick in May and went close to following up at the North Yorkshire track last weekend.

PRINCESS THE PICK OF KIRBY PAIR

I finish off at Chester with rides for Philip Kirby in the two divisions of the Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap. ACHNAMARA has plenty to find in division one (5.04) following a string of unplaced efforts on turf this year.

I'm more hopeful for POLAR PRINCESS in the second division (5.35), however. I won on her at Newcastle in February over the same 1m4½f trip, and she's only 1lb higher this time.

Maybe the ground was too quick for her around the Roodee last month, but she couldn't hold onto the lead at Kempton last time and needs to bounce back in a first-time tongue-tie.

DELIGHTED TO GET THE CALL FOR FRENCH OAKS CONTENDER

I rode for French-based trainer Tim Donworth - a former assistant to William Haggas - a few weeks ago, so was delighted to get the call to partner his filly L'EQUILIBRISTE in the French Oaks at Chantilly on Sunday.

It's a race that's close to my heart after winning it on the beautiful Nashwa two years ago, and I'm looking forward to taking my chance on this filly in the Prix de Diane Longines (3.05).

A daughter of Dream Ahead, L'Equilibriste won a 9f Listed event at ParisLongchamp a few weeks ago when the ground was officially heavy. This is another level altogether, but she's progressive and isn't without a chance in an open-looking renewal.

Tom also has a ride in the race on Francis-Henri Graffard's lightly-raced Paraiba, while Britain is represented by Godolphin's Dance Sequence - after a good second in the Oaks - and David Menuisier's 1000 Guineas fourth Tamfana.

Image: Hollie Doyle is looking forward to being reunited with Trueshan at Royal Ascot

EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING FOR ROYAL ASCOT

Like many of us in the weighing room, I'm getting pretty excited about my prospects at Royal Ascot next week, with plenty of good rides to look forward to.

The unsettled weather looks like it might allow my old favourite Trueshan to finally take his chance in the Gold Cup on Thursday. He's been denied that opportunity by unsuitably quick ground in recent years but deserves to give it a go.

I'm hoping to get off to a dream start on Wathnan Racing's Electrolyte in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes on the opening day. Archie Watson's colt was impressive at Ayr in the same maiden that last year's runner-up Army Ethos won for us.

I've also got Kylian for Archie in the King Charles III Stakes. He's a talented, young sprinter who will have to step forward to make his mark, but we like him a lot and expect him to run very well.

I'll be discussing all my rides and thoughts on the big Group 1 races every day in my exclusive Royal Ascot Blog.

