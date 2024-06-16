Today on Sky Sports Racing: British raiders Tamfana and Dance Sequence on show at Chantilly

British raiders flock to the top-class racing at Chantilly on Sunday with Tamfana and Dance Sequence leading the hopes in the French Oaks as Doncaster hosts British action .

3.05 Chantilly - Dance Sequence and Tamfana clash in the Prix de Diane

British raiders Tamfana and Dance Sequence clash in the Group 1 French Oaks (3.05).

Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with Dance Sequence, who finished a gallant second behind Ezeliya in the Oaks at Epsom last month and is expected to appreciate this drop in trip.

David Menuiser's Tamfana finished an unlucky fourth when suffering interference in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and with Oisin Murphy back in the plate, hopes are high she will excel over this extra distance.

Plenty have claims in this competitive field, including last time out winner Aventure. The daughter of Sea The Stars looked to be a comfortable winner in a Group 3 over the same course and could continue improving here.

4.10 Doncaster - Society Lion headlines competitive field

Recent winner Society Lion headlines the competitive Five Rivers Fostering Handicap (4.10).

The Ed Dunlop-trained seven-year-old bounced back to form when landing his sixth career success at Yarmouth and a similar effort will see him go close off this 5lb higher mark.

Mick Appleby's Ardbraccan was narrowly denied when second at Nottingham and this consistent performer must be considered as he heads up in class under Ali Rawlinson.

On The River looks to get back to winning ways after struggling at Nottingham last time out. He returns to a distance that he has won at but the connections will be hoping for rain.

1.05 Chantilly - Love Talk and Larkhill Lass feature in the Prix du Bois

British runners represented by Love Talk and Larkhill Lass in the Group 3 Prix du Bois (1.05).

Owner Nick Bradley looks to hold a strong hand with two of the field in his care. Grant Tuer saddles Ten Sovereigns two-year-old Love Talk, who made an eye-catching debut when scoring with plenty in hand at Redcar and rates a fascinating contender as she steps up in grade under Sam James.

Karl Burke's Larchill Lass got off the mark on her third start at Carlisle last month and could prove a tough nut to crack with that experience in the locker.

Stablemate Arabie is an eyecatcher after he got off the mark on his second start at York after just missing out on debut. With Jim Crowley onboard again, he could find more.

