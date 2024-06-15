Royal Ascot: Setback leaves Fallen Angel absent from Coronation Stakes

Karl Burke’s Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Fallen Angel will not be at Royal Ascot next week as she has suffered a training setback, leaving Opera Singer as the new favourite for the race
There was a notable missing confirmation for Friday's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot as Fallen Angel has suffered a setback for Karl Burke and Clipper Logistics.
Karl Burke's Irish 1,000 Guineas star had been expected to be a major player in the Group One contest for three-year-old fillies.
The trainer said: "Unfortunately, she's had a little training setback and she's not going to be able to run next week.
"We're not sure how long it's going to hold us up for at this stage, hopefully it's not too serious.
"It's obviously disappointing, as it looked as though it was going to be one of the races of the week, but it would have been worse if it had happened the week before the Irish Guineas - we've got to look on the bright side."
In her absence, Curragh third Opera Singer has been promoted to favourite by bookmakers, with Aidan O'Brien's charge seeking to recapture her sparkling juvenile form after that belated seasonal reappearance.
Newmarket Guineas first and second, Elmalka and Porta Fortuna, also feature in the list of 11 possibles, along with French raider Ramatuelle, who was third at HQ after just fading late on.
Chic Colombine, Content, Devoted Queen, Folgaria, Rouhiya, See The Fire and Skellet complete the confirmations.
