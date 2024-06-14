Weekend Winners: Royal Ascot best bets for the week

The Weekend Winners team are back and this week they have their best bets for all five days of Royal Ascot; Watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing

Host Kate Tracey is joined by attheraces.com's Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to pick out their best selections for the best week of flat racing of the year.

On the first day of the royal meeting, the St James's Palace takes place. This Group 1 was won by Irish Maestro Aidan O'Brien with Paddington. Sam's best bet for the week may run in this.

Sam Boswell…

"The St James's Palace for me it's all about clashes at these meetings and hopefully it's all about confirmation of that 2000 Guineas form with Notable Speech.

"I guess he's one of the bankers of the week - we're really lacking shorties at the front of the market, which I think is making more a compelling case for betting, but I think there's a lot to like about the way that Charlie Appleby has plotted this horse.

"He's taken the Coroebus route who went from the 2000 Guineas to then win this race. He takes on Rosallion again, who has been seen since winning in Ireland, but for my money I feel like there's more to come. We can't forget that was his first run on turf and it's broke all of the trends for the 2000 Guineas. My only concern is the tactics."

On the Wednesday, the Prince Of Wales's Stakes is the feature, this another of the week's Group 1s which was won nicely by Mostahdaf last year.

Image: White Birch and Auguste Rodin will have a rematch in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Kate Tracey…

"In my mind, I can't understand why White Birch isn't favourite as he clashes again with Auguste Rodin.

"Auguste Rodin is a really tricky horse to weigh up because he's so all or nothing. I think he gave his running in Tattersalls Gold Cup but people are struggling to weigh up what that's worth, which is why you can mark up White Birch even more.

"He has been his biggest enemy, mentally, which is why he's come good this time around. They've really found the key to him. The question he's going to have to answer now is can he show that form away from the Curragh, the same course and distance for his three successes this season in those three starts. Ascot is going to ask a whole other question of him."

Thursday hosts the Norfolk, this sprint race has a wide open contest.

Declan Rix…

"I'm hoping Aidan O'Brien wins the the Norfolk because I think Whistlejacket will take a fair bit of beating.

"He's a superbly-bred son of No Nay Never who is a full brother to Little Big Bear who won the Windsor Castle at this meeting not too long ago.

"He's probably the best two-year-old that we've seen so far this season. He's just typical of No Nay Never, he's really precocious, he's taken to it professionally with a good attitude. He's got good gate speed, and he can maintain a gallop. He has so much going for him: top team, top horse, top pedigree and Ryan Moore doing the steering."

