Royal Ascot: Charyn fends off Docklands to bag Queen Anne for Silvestre De Sousa

Charyn ran out a decisive winner of the Queen Anne Stakes, the opening event of Royal Ascot 2024.

Trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, the four-year-old has progressed at a rate of knots this season and went one better than last time out in the Lockinge at Newbury to win as the 100/30 favourite.

The race was something of a strange spectacle as two of the French raiders, Big Rock and Facteur Cheval, raced on their own on the far side, while the rest of the field followed Robert Havlin on Lockinge winner Audience.

De Sousa was not as far behind Audience as he had been at Newbury and looked to be holding all the aces with two furlongs to run when he kicked on. Hayley Turner and Docklands gave admirable chase to claim a clear second, beaten two and a quarter lengths, while Maljoom ran on for third, as Charyn claimed the first Group One victory of his career.

Varian said: "It doesn't get any better, a Group One at Royal Ascot. I'm so delighted. I'm really so delighted for his owner (Nurlan Bizakov), who has invested so much in the game, he's supported me for a number of years.

"I'm delighted for my team, everyone works so hard at home. It's a great day and we'll enjoy it.

"You have to say he's improved as he's got older. He ran some fine races in defeat last year, he was in the biggest races, on the top table and he didn't disgrace himself.

"He seems to have found another level of form this year. His run in the Lockinge last time was an outstanding run, and he's confirmed that today, so I'm thrilled.

"Silvestre is convinced he will stay a mile and a quarter, and I kind of agree with him, but he's not doing much wrong over a mile at the moment, so I wouldn't be in a rush to change things."

