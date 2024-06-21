Royal Ascot: Inisherin storms to Commonwealth Cup success for Kevin Ryan and Tom Eaves

Inisherin justified favouritism in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with an emphatic success under Tom Eaves.

Kevin Ryan's charge, who started at 9/4 after being supplemented for the race for £46,000, travelled well just off the early pace set by Orne in the six-furlong Group One contest.

The Shamardal colt then eased ahead around a furlong from home and stretched clear in the closing stages to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Lake Forest emerged from the pack to snatch second from Jasour, who had pulled hard before staying on after missing the break, with Kind Of Blue fourth, while Givemethebeatboys was never a factor.

Elite Status, who like the winner is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, was declared a non-runner on the morning of the race.

Image: Inisherin stetches clear to take the first prize

Paddy Power made Inisherin, who was sixth over a mile in the 2000 Guineas, their 5/2 favourite from 10/1 to double his top-level tally when he meets his elders in the July Cup at Newmarket.

