Royal Ascot: Calandagan claims impressive King Edward VII Stakes victory for France after Crystal Black and Soprano triumph

Calandgan stormed to an impressive victory in the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot to become the first French winner of the week.

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained 11/2 chance came with a strong run down the outside of the field in the home straight under Stephane Pasquier and stretched clear in the closing stages to prevail by six lengths.

Space Legend (9/2) plugged on for second under James Doyle, with Royal Supremacy third and Mondo Man fourth as the four Aidan O'Brien-trained runners failed to strike a blow.

Pasquier was riding his second Royal Ascot winner but the first since Manduro in 2007.

Graffard was training his second winner at the Royal meeting with the Aga Khan-owned son of Gleneagles, having first tasted success with Watch Me in the Coronation Stakes back in 2019.

He said: "With the draw we had we found ourselves a little bit out the back, but we decided to ride him by himself as he's not used to a big field like that.

"It was very straightforward. It's a pleasure to come, we've had a tough week so it's good to finish on a nice winner."

Calandagan hails from the family of Classic winner Clodovil but was gelded at the end of his juvenile campaign.

Graffard added: "First time out at Deauville he was very difficult, he wouldn't load so we had no choice [but to geld him]. I'm sure the Princess (Zahra Aga Khan) will tell me she is upset we gelded him, again! Every win she is telling me, she is not happy, not happy! It's brilliant, I am delighted for her."

Crystal Black sparkles for Keanes

Colin Keane reflected on the "most emotional" success of his riding career after delivering Crystal Black to perfection to win the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes for his father Gerard.

Champion jockey for the last four seasons in Ireland, Keane has enjoyed a whole host big-race victories during that period including Classic wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Siskin, the Irish Oaks on Even So and the Irish Derby on Westover - but none meant more to him than this.

Image: Crystal Black is steered home by Colin Keane in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

Heading to Ascot having won both of his starts this term, Crystal Black was an 11/1 shot for this ultra-competitive mile-and-a-half handicap and while he still had plenty of horses ahead of him heading into the straight, he soon responded to his rider's urgings to take closer order.

Although the Willie Mullins-trained 7/4 favourite Ethical Diamond at one point looked the likely winner, Crystal Black was not for passing once striking the front, running on to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths with ears pricked from David O'Meara's Epic Poet. Ziggy made late headway to pip Ethical Diamond for third.

"It's the most emotional I've felt about riding a winner. It's very special riding one for my father at Royal Ascot, and a great bunch of owners (the Wear A Pink Ribbon Syndicate). They might not get home for a while to be honest, but they're dead right," said the jockey.

"He's improved from run to run and we thought he'd get a mile and a half, the way he was finishing over a mile and a quarter. He seems to be a horse that the longer he's on the bridle, the better he travels, and he can quicken.

"At home he can just win by a neck or a head and has kept on the right side of the handicapper, thankfully. You'd imagine he'd have to move up to Group level now."

Keane senior added: "It's just unbelievable, I never thought we'd have a horse here. I dreamed of maybe having a Cheltenham horse along the way, I never dreamed we'd have a Royal Ascot horse."

Soprano calls Sandringham tune under Loughnane

Billy Loughnane struck for the second time during Royal Ascot, as Soprano hit the right note in the Sandringham Stakes.

Winner of the Coventry Stakes on the opening day of the meeting, the 18-year-old was wearing the blue silks of Highclere Thoroughbreds aboard George Boughey's three-year-old, who was good enough to place in group company as a two-year-old.

Image: Billy Loughnane celebrates after winning the Sandringham Stakes on Soprano

Third in the Albany at this meeting 12 months ago, she was racing in a handicap for the first time in this one-mile event and was sent off at 14/1.

With the action favouring those racing on the stands side of the track, the daughter of Starspangledbanner burst out of the pack to hunt down Rachel King aboard John and Thady Gosden's Strutting deep inside the final furlong to win by half a length.

Loughnane said: "I had to bide my time, and she finished off very well. Her form was very strong from a two-year-old and this is her first step back in a handicap - she'd been running in stakes company - and first try over the mile as well.

"She hit the line well. She's a filly with a lot of ability and, if I'm honest, she probably would have been a lot closer at Musselburgh. She was a bit slow through the gates on a front-running course. I was too far behind and I didn't give her the greatest of rides. I'm delighted to be able to repay the owners and thank them very much for keeping faith.

Image: Loughnane celebrates his second Royal Ascot victory on Soprano

"It means a lot to ride a winner for George. I had my first winner for him a year ago last week and we've had plenty more since. Without George, I'm not sure I would have kept the momentum up after losing my claim. He's been massive for me and I've got a lot to thank him for.

"This is a dream come true and the week keeps getting better and better. When you get the feeling, you always want to have it again."

Pilgrim provides a first for Barrons

Pilgrim gave training duo David and Nicola Barron their first Royal Ascot winner as he claimed the honours in the closing Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes.

The 18/1 chance was driven home by Joe Fanning in the five-furlong handicap to foil Hollie Doyle on Blue Storm by half a length.

Third place went to No Half Measures with Woodhay Wonder in fourth spot.