Pretty Polly Stakes: Bluestocking pounces on Emily Upjohn for Group One glory at the Curragh

Ralph Beckett-trained filly Bluestocking gained her first Group One victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes despite Emily Upjohn looking like she would steal the title

Bluestocking twice finished second at the highest level last term, beaten by half a length in the Irish Oaks by Savesthelastdance and just a neck by Poptronic in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

Having opened her campaign with a six-length Middleton Stakes triumph and with the Curragh ground easing all afternoon, Bluestocking was sent off a well-supported 11-10 favourite in the hands of Rossa Ryan, who managed to get his mount settled in behind as Lumiere Rock set the early gallop.

It looked as though Kieran Shoemark had made a race-winning move as he went for home on Emily Upjohn two furlongs out, quickly building up a couple of lengths advantage.

Bluestocking was only just getting going, though, and she reeled in the leader through the final furlong, eventually passing the post half a length clear, with Content nearly four lengths further back in third.

"It was great. Rossa had an inkling that Emily Upjohn might go forward at some point. In a way it helped us, in a way it was tough for her to run down but it gave us something to aim at," said Beckett.

"It's great to get it done. Last Irish Oaks Day will live long in the memory for the wrong reasons but it doesn't matter now."

Beckett opted to leave the cheekpieces off Bluestocking this time, saying: "We thought about it but last time she travelled so well through the race we thought we'd leave them. We have the right to put them back on of course.

"I thought she was always going to get there in the end, I thought she was always going to pick up, as she finds plenty under pressure."

Bluestocking was cut for a range of summer highlights and is 5-2 favourite with Betfair for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and the same price for the Yorkshire Oaks.

Beckett added: "You'd think the Nassau is the right place to go and she clearly enjoys York - she's run well twice there - so the Yorkshire Oaks will probably be a good idea as well.

"I don't think trip is that important, I just think conditions have to be right and they were today."

Bluestocking runs in the colours of Juddmonte, with the filly hailing from one of the owner-breeder's established families.

Image: Jan Brueghel and Ryan Moore win the Albasti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes

Jan Brueghel boosts Leger prospects with International win

Jan Brueghel finished with a flourish to deny Trustyourinstinct a Group Three victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was an eight-length maiden winner at the track on his racecourse debut last month and there was plenty of confidence behind the 8-13 favourite.

Ryan Moore was happy to sit on the heels of pacesetter Trustyourinstinct but with half a mile still to run, he had to get to work on his inexperienced mount.

However, when Jan Brueghel finally hit his stride in the 10-furlong contest, he edged in front of Trustyourinstinct to prevail by a neck, although with a bit seemingly still in the tank.

A full brother to Irish Derby winner Sovereign, Jan Brueghel is now a 10-1 shot from 14s for the St Leger at Doncaster with Paddy Power.

O'Brien said: "We were worried about the ground. We knew he had improved a lot from the last day and knew he'd stay further, but we weren't sure about the ground.

"You could see him swapping and changing when he turned in and Ryan was very good on him, I thought.

"He will stay much further and will be very happy going up to a mile and a half. We came here to educate him and bring him on.

"It's hard going from a maiden straight into a group race. Joseph's horse brought him along at an even gallop and it was a competitive race. We were delighted.

"We weren't sure he was going to get away with it, but he did and he stays very well.

"Ryan said he was having a right look going to the line, so there is obviously plenty there still.

"He said he was watching the photographers at the line, so he was obviously very focused and very aware of what he was doing. That's a good sign and that means he was doing it very easy."

Goodwood now appears a likely port of call for the winner, with the St Leger on connections' radar, although plans have yet to be decided.

Image: Truly Enchanting and Ryan Moore land the Airlie Stud Stakes

Truly Enchanting bounces back for brave Airlie triumph

Truly Enchanting put a lacklustre Royal Ascot run behind her with victory in the Airlie Stud Stakes.

The O'Brien-trained filly was returning 10 days after coming home 13th in the Queen Mary Stakes in Berkshire, but punters' enthusiasm was undimmed as she was sent off the 2-1 market leader.

Winner of a Tipperary maiden on her first start, Truly Enchanting had to work hard for a second career success as California Dreamer, who finished fifth in the Albany at Ascot eight days ago, went toe-to-toe from the early stages.

A furlong out it was clear the leading duo had the measure of the field and after racing neck and neck through the closing strides, it was Truly Enchanting and Moore who edged it by half a length, with January a further two-and-a-quarter lengths back in third.

The race was run in wet conditions, with the ground officially changed to yielding to soft from good, good to yielding in places after the Group Two contest.

"We thought she was a five/six-furlong filly who would handle any ease in the ground," said O'Brien.

"Ryan gave her a great ride, she was very green. Conditions suited her.

"She took the race in Ascot very well. She was just a bit green and babyish in the Queen Mary. It was kind of a last-minute decision to go five with her.

"Because she had won at Tipperary, we said we'd chance it, but when she ran at Tipperary it was soft ground, so she found it a big change on the fast ground.

"Ryan gave her a great ride, she's tough and hardy and we're delighted with her.

"He didn't go until he really had to and he kept cajoling her, he didn't want to get into a bumping match with her.

"He said to change the bit. She's very straightforward at home but I suppose she was coming up there on the stand's rail by herself.

"She runs in a happy bit, a very soft bit, and it's as soft as you can put on them. He said to put a ring bit in her, it'll help to keep her straight as it keeps the bit very balanced in their mouth.

"She's not really able to catch hold of it when there is a ring on it."

O'Brien suffered disappointment in the opening maiden when favourite Rock Of Cashel was well beaten, but he felt the ground had perhaps gone against those runners.

O'Brien added: "Some of them are running well but the horses in the first were a bit disappointing. They found the soft ground a big change and we probably didn't have them prepared for soft ground.

"We were hoping to come here for fast ground and the preparation is usually a bit different when it's soft and we were probably a bit gentle on them. They'll probably improve a lot.

"This filly had the two runs and obviously won on soft ground first time and then went to Ascot, so was probably fitter."

Of the third-placed January, O'Brien said: "Wayne's (Lordan) filly ran a stormer and when she steps up to seven, she'll be lovely."