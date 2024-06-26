Irish Derby: Los Angeles set to lead four-strong Ballydoyle bid for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien will have four runners in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

The news was confirmed via a statement on the Coolmore website on Wednesday afternoon, which outlined Ballydoyle's plans for the Classic.

O'Brien's quartet of Los Angeles, Grosvenor Square, Euphoric and The Euphrates are all set to start in the mile-and-a-half showpiece.

After Auguste Rodin last year, Ryan Moore will aim for successive triumphs in the race aboard Betfred Derby third Los Angeles, while Declan McDonagh will partner Euphoric. Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne McMonagle have been booked to ride Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates.

Agenda and Chief Little Rock are set to be withdrawn when declarations are made on Friday morning.

O'Brien will cover half of the eight-runner field, with Keeper's Heart, trained by Ger Lyons, David Menuisier's Sunway, the Roger Varian-trained Matsuri and James Fanshawe's ante-post market leader Ambiente Friendly completing the line-up after his fine second to City Of Troy at Epsom.

The statement read: "With declarations for this Sunday's renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby due on Friday morning, Ballydoyle have confirmed that Los Angeles, Grosvenor Square, Euphoric and The Euphrates will all likely take their place.

"Los Angeles will look to make it back-to-back successes in the Classic under Ryan Moore following Auguste Rodin's authoritative win in 2023.

"Declan McDonagh will ensure a good even pace aboard Euphoric with Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne McMonagle aboard the other pair.

"With the request that Ballydoyle run four in the race and with four other likely starters, this will hopefully ensure field size to support the World Pool."