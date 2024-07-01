Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat stars at Windsor including William Buick and Oisin Murphy

Monday has jumping in the day from Worcester while the evening hosts flat racing from Wolverhampton and Windsor including star jockeys like Tom Marquand and Oisin Murphy.

2.55 Worcester - Almanzhar Garde heads field in feature

Impressive Bangor winner Almanzhar Garde headlines in the feature the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At planetsportbet Handicap Chase (2.55).

Charlie Longsdon's nine-year-old got back to winning ways at Bangor last time out after running consistently prior to it. If he reproduces that form he is going to be hard to beat even with a 7lb rise.

The ultra-consistent Bbold got his head in front last time out comfortably at Stratford. He's found a new lease of life since the stable switch to Daisy Hitchins and there's no reason to suggest why he can't play another major role here.

Yes Indeed ran well after a short break on his most recent run when he wasn't beaten too far into fourth with a first-time visor. The same headgear is retained today.

5.25 Wolverhampton - Course and distance winner Caelan and Loveable Rogue clash

Caelan and Loveable Rogue clash in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (5.25).

Course and distance winner Caelan made an exciting two-year-old start at Kempton and is two from three on the all-weather. A return to this surface with the application of first time cheekpieces could easily see him get his third career victory.

Stablemate for Marco Botti is Endosser who can't be underestimated off this mark and is fitted with first time blinkers.

James Owen sends handicap debutant Loveable Rogue who appreciated the step up in trip last time out. He looks dangerous with top apprentice Sean D Bowen in the saddle, off what looks a very lenient mark.

7.15 Windsor - Rohaan takes on hat-trick seeking Haymaker

Dual Royal Ascot winner Rohaan meets hat-trick seeking Haymaker in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7.15).

David Evans' Rohaan is taking a drop in grade which could help him bounce back to winning ways, write him off at your peril.

Haymaker put up a good fight to hold on at Goodwood last time and seeks a hat-trick here but this is a much tougher contest.

Course and distance winner Shagraan was last seen finishing a creditable fifth in the Palace Of Holyrood at Royal Ascot. He arrives here off the same mark and is sure to be well favoured in the betting with Tom Marquand onboard.

