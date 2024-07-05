Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kylian seeking Doncaster success with Newton Abbot also featuring on Friday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Doncaster and Newton Abbot on Friday afternoon, with 14 live races in store on the Flat and over jumps.

3.50 Doncaster - Kylian drops into handicap company

Kylian is having his first run in a handicap in the bettingsites.co.uk Betting Sites Handicap and should go close if running to the same form of his six-length win in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown a year ago.

His five subsequent starts - his last two for Archie Watson after switching from Karl Burke's yard - in Listed and Group company have proved fruitless, but the horse should be more settled down in class after finishing 12th behind Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Looking For Lynda finished seventh in this race last year but now races off a 6lb lower mark and has been running consistently this season. He could make use of his falling rating.

Of the rest, Nigel Tinkler's four-year-old Squealer just lost out to Navello at Windsor last time and a similar performance should allow him to be competitive, despite a 1lb rise.

2.40 Doncaster - Sea Regal and Regal Connection feature

William Haggas' Sea Regal won at Ripon when stepped up to a mile and two furlongs for the first time and holds obvious claims representing a yard that landed this bettingsites.co.uk Safe Betting Sites Novice Stakes in 2022 with Sea On Time.

Regal Connection was a well-beaten bronze medallist on debut at Leicester and steps up to one mile and four, which looks sure to suit. He must be respected for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Ed Walker's Crown Of India did well to finish third at Salisbury, having been short of room. He is bound to improve with race experience and looked to relish the step up in trip to 1m 4f.

2.50 Newton Abbot - Melton Mossy on hat-trick hunt

The Evan Williams-trained Melton Mossy won nicely at Worcester and faces another 7lb rise in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle but is the sort to keep improving with Adam Wedge onboard.

Sam Twiston-Davies gets the leg up on Jumeirah King, who carries a 7lb penalty following his recent win at Worcester. There could still be more to come.

Another to note would be Carrigeen Kampala who looked to have a fair bit in hand last time out when comfortably winning to land her fourth victory at the Devon track.

Best of the rest

Beylerbeyi was successful in handicap company at Doncaster last time out and returns seeking a treble for Richard Kingscote and Ian Williams. Thanks Dad and Panama City also go to post at 2.05 in what looks an intriguing one-mile contest.

Two last-time-out winners Arcon and Visibility clash at Doncaster (3.15) before Angel Shared goes in search of a four-timer at 4.25.

Over at Newton Abbot, Gower Prince is looking for his fourth victory at the track before the similarly prolific Clearance goes to post at 4.00.

