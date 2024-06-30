Irish Derby: Los Angeles reverses Epsom form to land Curragh Classic

Los Angeles, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Third behind Aidan O'Brien stablemate City Of Troy in the Derby, he had just over three lengths to find with James Fanshawe's Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who was sent off the 6/4 favourite at the Curragh.

Los Angeles was one of four for O'Brien in Ireland's premier Classic and it was the Ballydoyle quartet who dominated the front of the race in the early stages, with Euphoric, Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates giving their hotly-fancied stablemate the perfect tow into the race.

Heading into the straight Ambiente Friendly had raced strongly to the heels of Los Angeles, who was being asked to stretch for home by Ryan Moore, and the duo became embroiled in a titanic duel.

As much as Robert Havlin tried, however, he could not reel in the son of Camelot aboard Ambiente Friendly, who just gave way to another British raider, David Menuisier's Sunway, for second in the closing stages.

Los Angeles had three-quarters of a length in hand at the winning post as he scored at odds of 13/8, a victory that gave O'Brien a record-extending 16th triumph in the race. Ambiente Friendly was another half-length away in third.

"We were delighted with him in Epsom and we thought he would come forward," said O'Brien.

"Obviously he did go forward in Epsom and learned plenty, we were hoping that would be the case so he could come back here.

"Ryan gave him a great ride. It was a solid, even pace and it's an unbelievable track. It's great to have this race at this time of the year so all those horses can come together and you get to find out what's there.

"He's a big, hardy horse. He looks like he was a baby, but he is a Group One winner at two as well.

"He is progressing, definitely, and we're really looking forward to him. Obviously he's by Camelot so he has that class, he can quicken.

"Ryan said he had a lot more class than he expected and he quickened very well when he got there."

Bookmakers were quick to promote Los Angeles to favouritism for the Betfred St Leger, although O'Brien said: "We came here thinking that he was going to turn into a Leger horse, but Ryan said he has way more class than that."

Coolmore boss John Magnier was in attendance, and said of the Epsom form standing up: "That's important, especially now that the French have changed their race (Prix du Jockey Club) and it's not really the Derby anymore. It's good to have the Epsom form held up here, really important I'd say."

Some have suggested the Irish Derby should follow the French route and drop to 10 furlongs, but Magnier said: "That's (mile and a half) the tradition and the history. It's like the Belmont in America, they won't shorten the distance.

"The thing is that you need to go from the top to the bottom, you don't need all five-furlong races."

On the winner he added: "Maybe Willie Mullins will be looking for him now! He is a good stamp of a horse.

"He won his Group One race as a two-year-old, he's an improving horse, as Aidan has said. Maybe he'll get even better.

"The race paid a compliment to him (City Of Troy), obviously. We'll let the horse do the talking now. Aidan said what he said about him last year and we looked a bit stupid after the Guineas, so I don't think we'll say any more and let him deal with it from now on."

Henri Matisse denies The Strikin Viking victory in Railway Stakes

Henri Matisse came from last to first to stylishly edge out The Strikin Viking in the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

Sent off the 8/1 outsider of the field, the mount of Wayne Lordan was the Aidan O'Brien second string in the Group Two event and was held together in rear during the early stages as Adrian Murray's Norfolk Stakes third Arizona Blaze led them along.

Kevin Ryan's The Strikin Viking - named after Manchester City star Erling Haaland - and Ballydoyle favourite Tunbridge Wells were both up with the pace, keen to keep tabs on Arizona Blaze.

Image: Henri Matisse en route to victory

As both Arizona Blaze and Tunbridge Wells began to falter, The Strikin Viking looked poised to register a famous success in the Middleham Park Racing colours, but Henri Matisse was making headway throughout the closing stages and galloped on strongly to score by half a length.

It was O'Brien's first win in the race since Van Beethoven in 2018 and now puts him level with the legendary Vincent O'Brien on a record 14 Railway Stakes victories.

Henri Matisse was shortened to 10/1 from 20s for next year's 2000 Guineas by both Paddy Power and Betfair in the aftermath, and the winner's immediate future will involve a return to the Curragh and a step up in trip.

"We're delighted with him. We thought he was a bit too babyish to go to Ascot and Wayne said he's still babyish," said O'Brien.

"He said he'll love going up to seven and we might go up to seven next, we'll see what's there for the Phoenix Stakes.

"He's a lovely horse, tries very hard and is very genuine. He has an unbelievable pedigree."

He went on: "I'd say he could be (a National Stakes horse), that's exactly what I'd say he is.

"That was a Group Two and if he was to go again you'd have to look at either the Futurity or the Phoenix. If he was staying at six it's the Phoenix and if he's going to seven it would be the Futurity on the way to the National.

"We haven't leaned on the colts at all yet. Probably from now on they'll hopefully start arriving."

On Ryan Moore choosing Tunbridge Wells he added: "That was my fault really. I thought he was a bit more forward and a bit harder.

"It was hard to assess this horse after the last day, he made very hard work of winning. Obviously I put Ryan on the wrong one, but I do plenty of that!

"Ryan's horse will be fine, he maybe didn't travel as strongly as I thought he would and he maybe wants better ground. Maybe he needs to grow up a little bit."

My Mate Alfie proves fastest in Curragh Dash

My Mate Alfie pulled out extra to scoop the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes in a pulsating five-way finish at the Curragh.

Ger Lyon's three-year-old has been a consistent performer throughout his short career and has thrived for dropping back to six furlongs, placing in the Committed Stakes behind Givemethebeatboys and finishing third to Bucanero Fuerte at Naas in the Lacken Stakes.

With none of the seven-strong field keen to go forward, it was left to Michael Dods' defending champion Commanche Falls to take the field along, a move that would ultimately take its toll in the closing stages.

Image: My Mate Alfie wins at the Curragh

The steady pace meant there were five in a line fighting it out deep into the final furlong, but it was Irish champion jockey Colin Keane who conjured up the most from his mount as My Mate Alfie bravely ground out a half-length victory at odds of 100-30.

"He's been very consistent all year and the blinkers have transformed him," said Lyons.

"He gets seven and the first furlong had me worried as they did 15 seconds and I thought it would turn into a sprint and they'd out-do him for speed.

"At home he's bombproof and you can do whatever you like, but if you run him here without blinkers he just parks and won't do a thing. The blinkers are the difference between winning and losing.

"It's great for Austin (Whelan, owner) and all his gang, he's called after his son Alfie. I'd say they'll take a while to get home tonight.

"We aimed to have three winners this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I said if we don't win this it's all on the Derby and I don't think that's going to happen!"

My Mate Alfie could now be set for a visit to Goodwood as connections aim to get their hands on a valuable prize while the iron is hot.

"He's in the Stewards' Cup because it's a £250,000 race. I was fourth in it with a filly many years ago. I was also just chinned in an Ayr Gold Cup, I wanted to be the first Irish trainer to win it.

"Those are two races that are on my agenda. I don't think he's good enough, but we'll see.

"We're always talking about prize-money. You've got the Wokingham that's worth £150,000 and the Stewards' Cup that is £250,000 so if you are serious about prize-money you have to partake."