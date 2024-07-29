Tuesday tips: Bob Cooper's horses to follow from Yarmouth

Robert Cooper’s final shift on Sky Sports Racing before retiring is at Yarmouth on Tuesday and here he nominates his five to follow at the seaside track.

The final furlong! I'm on the run-in on my last working day as a roving reporter for Sky Sports Racing. I've enjoyed every minute, in particular my visits to Yarmouth, inhaling that bracing sea air while trying to find a few winners. On Tuesday, I am honoured with not just one, but two races to celebrate my retirement after 42 happy years in the racing business.

It makes me feel extra-ancient to think that scarcely any of the jockeys riding today were born, many trainers too, when I started out in 1992. I'm tempting fate to make a victorious exit, however here are five horses that I believe have winning prospects.

Pietro

2.00 - Free Digital Race Card At raceday-ready.com Nursery (Class 4) (2YO only) 7f

There are only five two-year-olds declared for the second race on the card, the Class 4 handicap (2.00), but it's a tightly-knit race. All bar Art Market are making their handicap debuts; William Haggas's colt stayed on nicely to win at Ascot and the step up in trip to seven furlongs should suit, however I'm keen on the chances of James Fanshawe's Pietro, a £40,000 breeze-up purchase.

His three runs to date have hardly sent you rushing for your 'tracker' button but there have been definite signs of ability. He receives weight all round and with top apprentice Jack Doughty claiming 5lb booked, he looks a sporting bet.

Pellitory

2.35 - British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (Class 2) (2YO only) 7f

Two-year-old novice events at Yarmouth frequently expose some useful youngsters. Lady Justice and Manila Thriller are already winners but the form pick is surely Pat Owens's Queen of Good News who only found Ruff Justice too good last time here over six furlongs. The winner has scored again and the extra furlong looks sure to suit, so what's not to like?

Nothing really, however I'll be cheering on James Owen's Pellitory (2.35) who caught the eye on his debut at Pontefract when drawn wide before staying on steadily. Likely improvement should see him on the premises and the booking of former champion Silvestre De Sousa looks significant.

Image: Sir Bob Cooper is retiring on Tuesday after 28 years as a reporter

Aulis

3.10 - William Taverner Memorial Handicap (Class 5) (3YO plus) 1m 6f

Ralph Beckett's Aulis (3.10) looks Nap material in the 1 ¾ mile handicap. He's a seven-race maiden but has been firmly knocking on the door, loudest when failing by ¾ length last time at Haydock; despite disappointing favourite backers, it was a career best and he finished three lengths ahead of one of his main rivals today, Across Earth. Blinkers are fitted today to sharpen him up. I'll hope to be lining up for a victory ice cream.

Oh So Audacious

4.55 - Happy Retirement Robert Cooper Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6) (3YO plus) 1m

It would be discourteous if I didn't make a concerted effort to crack both divisions of my 'Happy Retirement' race. Oh So Audacious is my pick in the first leg (4.55). Her last two runs at Brighton suggest that Harry Eustace's mare is at the top of her game, albeit at Class 6 level. The form of both Brighton races has been franked and Kaiya Fraser's 5lb claim should make her hard to beat.

Premiership

5.30 - Happy Retirement Robert Cooper Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6) (3YO plus) 1m

There may well be a lump in my throat when I call the result of the finale (5.30) but I'll be hoping to make my exit with a winner. Michael Wigham is one of our most astute trainers and Premiership looks worth keeping on side, particularly if strong in the betting. Although his recent efforts do little to quicken the pulse, his latest victory came over course and distance around this time last year. The booking of Darragh Keenan in the saddle could be a positive clue; Keenan has a handy winning strike rate for the trainer - four wins from 15 rides.

I won't be spending the entirety of my Golden Handshake (that's a joke, by the way!) on the chosen selections in my retirement Lucky 31, however I'll be more than content with a good run for my money and a peaceful and joyous farewell from the seaside racecourse.

