Yorkshire Oaks: Content collects Group 1 glory for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

Content gained revenge on her Irish Oaks conqueror You Got To Me to bravely land the Yorkshire Oaks in an incredible week for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

Content gained revenge on her Irish Oaks conqueror You Got To Me to claim the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York.

A daughter of Galileo out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel, it was somewhat fitting that Aidan O'Brien's filly was enjoying her finest hour on the Knavesmire as she registered the biggest victory of her carer.

Keen in the early stages in the hands of Ryan Moore as stablemate Port Fairy led the field along in company with William Haggas' Sea Theme, the eye was drawn to Emily Upjohn as the runners entered the straight.

John and Thady Gosden's mare breezed to the head of proceedings in the hands of Kieran Shoemark, but Curragh one-two You Got To Me and Content (3-1 favourite) were never far behind as the trio became looked in a three-way battle in the closing stages.

Content and Ralph Beckett's Classic heroine edged their way past eventual third Emily Upjohn with the line approaching, but this time around it was the Ballydoyle filly who pulled out extra to become the late, great Galileo's 100th individual Group One winner.

It was also a record-equalling eighth Yorkshire Oaks for O'Brien, who has now won four of the last five runnings of the mile-and-a-half event.

"She has come forward since the Curragh and every time we have stepped her up in trip she has improved," said O'Brien.

"We ran her in the fillies' race on (Irish) Derby weekend, the Pretty Polly, to see if she would get a mile and a quarter and she finished behind two older fillies. Ryan came in and said 'no doubt she will get a mile and a half', and we went to the Irish Oaks and we had a pacemaker that didn't go fast enough for her, and the race never opened up for her.

"Ryan gave her an incredible ride and she's not straightforward or easy. She has a lot of pace and he did an incredible job to get her relaxed. The pace was stronger today and she kept coming. Ryan was surprised because she was so keen, but she kept coming from the three-furlong marker. It was incredible ride and she is a very brave filly who will be better in a faster-run race.

"She could go to one of the fillies' (Arc) trials, she could go to an Arc or a Vermeille or to America. She's definitely going to be better where the pace is strong, wherever that is, as she is still racing in a gear too high. When she gets into a gear which has other horses out of their comfort zone, she will be comfortable and it will be amazing to see what she can do off that kind of pace."

Image: Celandine shows grit in the Lowther

Celandine secures Lowther Stakes honours

Celandine dug deep to secure a front-running victory in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Sent off a 13-2 shot for trainer Ed Walker and jockey Tom Marquand, Celandine was reverting to fillies-only company having taken third in the Prix Robert Papin and fourth in the Molecomb Stakes on her two most recent starts.

She broke sharply for Marquand who was happy to bowl along in front and had left a little up his sleeve as Celandine repelled all challengers in the six-furlong contest.

Time For Sandals made a late bid for glory in the final half-furlong, but Celandine just edged victory by a neck, with Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni a further length and a half back in third and favourite Heavens Gate in fourth.

A jubilant Walker said: "I haven't had a buzz like that for a long time. I don't know why but it really got me.

"I really fancied her at Goodwood when she kind of disappointed, she disappointed in France too and I stupidly took on the colts at Goodwood hunting for fast ground when I was probably over-thinking it a bit too much.

"That was very special, the way she does it, she's so tough. I think she got a bit lonely at Goodwood, we had to use a lot of gas early over five down that hill, drawn out on a wing whereas today she was in amongst it and surged forward.

"She's very quick, very tough, very genuine and Tom gets on brilliantly with her. She's cool.

"She's properly quick, an out-and-out sprinter. I got my leg pulled for putting her in the Moyglare, but the Lowther will do.

"I guess the Cheveley Park and then the Breeders' Cup has got to be the plan."

Of the runner-up, trainer Harry Eustace said: "I'm delighted and I think it was probably a lack of experience that's made the difference.

"I think she's very much a filly for next year, but we've managed to get every target that we were aiming for and that is down to her really.

"She might run once more [this year], I'm not sure where or in what. She qualifies for the Tattersalls Ireland sales race (at Newmarket on September 15), but there are black-type races out there too, so we'll just have to have a think where we go.

"She saw the trip out very well, but it is an easy six furlongs and I couldn't tell you if she's going to strengthen up and this will be her trip next year or not. She's bred to be a sprinter and we'll certainly stick to six for her next run and see what happens next year."