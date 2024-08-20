Racing League: 'Hoping my joker can lift us off the bottom' Leonna Mayor trying to escape last place

Yorkshire fields a full team of 14 runners in Round 5 of the Racing League at Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, where Leonna Mayor will play a Joker.

We go into the latest leg rooted to the bottom of the table but I'm confident we have the ammunition to leapfrog Scotland and The North ahead of the final leg at our 'home' track, Southwell, next week.

I'll almost certainly be playing my first Joker of the series in the feature race, the tote.co.uk Lets Gan Into Toon Racing League Handicap (8.45), when success will secure us double points.

James Tate, the Yorkshire-born vet who trains in Newmarket, runs his exciting filly CLOUD COVER in the £75,000 7f finale. She won the All-Weather Championships Fillies' and Mares' Final over course and distance in March. Since then, her rating has taken a hike but she showed on her return from a break at Chelmsford City in July that she can still cut it off a mark close to 100.

Not only do we have Cloud Cover in the race but also Tim Easterby's marvellous veteran BOARDMAN, who only just failed to get up in a 7f handicap at Haydock a couple of weeks ago. He's up 2lb for that but is thrown-in on his old form.

Image: David Allan and Tim Easterby's partnership is vital on the penultimate week of Racing League

Tim's been a brilliant supporter of the Racing League, sending runners to tracks he wouldn't usually have on his radar, and has provided us with a strong-looking team on more familiar territory at Gosforth Park.

Joining Boardman is FILIBUSTERING, who should appreciate every yard of the opening 2m tote.co.uk Wey Aye The Placepot Racing League Handicap (5.45).

He was a solid fourth in a Sunday Series race at Haydock, finishing behind Letsbefrank who scooped a £100,000 bonus at Pontefract on Sunday. It's not often Dave Allan does 8st 9lb but he was keen to ride the horse he won on at Redcar earlier in the summer.

I'm pleased to give Sam England a runner in that race, too. She's been tinkering with HAARAR since he finished second at Thirsk in May and has won two hurdle races with him. With the very capable Brandon Wilkie taking off 5lb I think we have another strong chance.

Dave rides FINANCER for his boss Tim in the second, the tote.co.uk Alreet Pet Racing League Handicap (6.15). A dual winner over this trip, he ran well on rain-affected ground in Round 3 at Chepstow and while he's never run on the All-Weather he should enjoy this stiff track.

MATTICE represents the same trainer-jockey combination in the Canny Good Like Racing League Handicap (6.45).

He's an unexposed sprinter on the All-Weather and ran well for a long way over a furlong further at Ripon the other day. His fourth in the Gosforth Park Cup over course and distance makes him interesting, too, even though he's drawn lower than ideal.

Our other runner in that race is Alan Brown's reliable LADY CELIA, who has gone up a few pounds for winning at Hamilton but loves Newcastle and Brandon's 5lb claim puts her in with a right chance if she can get cover from out on the wing.

Alan, who rode the great Night Nurse for Tim's dad Peter, only has a small team but is enthusiastic about the competition so I'm really happy to include him.

JOHN CHARD VC could be a dark horse in the tote.co.uk Howay The Lads Racing League Handicap (7.15).

Supported by Tim's veteran DARK JEDI, he tackles 12.5f for the first time after joining Roger Fell and Sean Murray in the summer. The former Clive Cox gelding stayed on well over 10f at Ayr last time and it was good to see Roger and Sean end a cold spell with a winner at Southwell on Sunday.

The boys bring course and distance winner ELDRICKJONES back to the Tapeta in the tote.co.uk Howay The Lasses Racing League Handicap (7.45).

He's only 2lb higher than when he won over 7f at this track in May and he's probably even more effective over this mile.

In the same race is Michael Wigham's LAHAB, who would have gone much closer in the Racing League heat at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago but for the ground going against him. It's only a second ride for the trainer for Faye McManoman, who is well drawn in stall 12.

I'm a huge fan of trainer Michael Herrington who can also put vital points on the board for us with his smart sprinter BADRI in the tote.co.uk Pure Belta Racing League Handicap (8.15).

He's won three times at this track and ran a blinder in the Shergar Cup at Ascot last week so you can see why I'm optimistic of a big run off a mark 9lb lower than the 100 he won off at Ascot last October.

Image: Mick Easterby also fields some strong chances for Team Yorkshire

Badri's drawn high, right beside David and Mick Easterby's DILIGENT RESDEV, who may just be sharpened up by the first-time visor. Dave and Mick have also been great advocates of Team Yorkshire and part-owner and golf ace Lee Westwood loves to have runners at Newcastle.

It's been a long time since Jason Hart rode for the father and son combination but it could be a very happy reunion. The Easterbys also have an each-way chance with ROLL IT IN GLITTER in the 6.15.

There's no getting away from the fact it's been a disappointing Racing League for Team Yorkshire so far. Sadly, some of our bigger yards haven't got behind it, which has made a big difference. As a result, we've had fewer runners than the other six teams but we go to Newcastle with a maximum turn out and still have our 'home' fixture at Southwell to look forward to.

It's close at the top between Wales and the West, London and the South and The East but I've a hunch that Jamie Osborne's team will regain the title they lost so agonisingly to Ireland in an unforgettable finale last year.

Their strength in depth and the support they get from their big guns puts them in pole position, even though they sit only fourth in the average points per runner table.

It's all about filling the slots, and that's something Jamie has been able to do better than any of his rivals.