Nunthorpe Stakes: Bradsell bags Group 1 honours in style

Bradsell ran out a brilliant winner of the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Third 12 months ago off the back of winning the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, Archie Watson's colt has endured an interrupted campaign this season, not making his reappearance until earlier this month.

However, having proved his considerable sprinting ability remains very much intact with an impressive comeback victory in a Listed event at Deauville, the son of Tasleet was well-backed at 3-1 for his return to Group One level and proved much the best in the hands of Hollie Doyle.

After getting a perfect lead into the race on the far side of the track by the rapid Czech raider Ponntos, Bradsell took over travelling strongly racing inside the two-furlong marker, with Doyle taking a look across the course to see how her rivals were faring.

She will certainly have liked what she saw, as it was quickly obvious Bradsell was in full control and he was good value for the winning margin of three-quarters of a length.

The consistent Believing finished with gusto closest to the stands rail to fill the runner-up spot, with Starlust and the Australian 6-4 favourite Asfoora close up in third and fourth respectively.

"We were getting him ready for Dubai in the spring and he fractured a fetlock in February and it's been an amazing route back for him," said Watson.

"I'm not one for sectionals, but I was told he did the fastest closing final two furlongs in the race last year. This year thankfully we were drawn with the Czech horse who goes off quick.

"When Regional and Live In The Dream came out I couldn't decide if I wanted them in as pace angles or out as very good horses. Luckily Ponntos was always going to go what he did, but Hollie was even taking Bradsell back off him he was going so well today.

"I thought when the injury happened it would be a question of saving him for a stallion job next year, but at every stage he passed with flying colours. I know the vets like to stay behind the scenes, but they really have done a phenomenal job with this horse."

He went on: "We still can't believe a horse like this was buyable for £50,000. That is expensive for us and I know people see us as a big yard but we have very few six-figure horses and for us to compete at this sort of level by buying horses at a lower level, it means a lot.

"He won the Coventry and he's a King's Stand winner. Now he's a Nunthorpe winner and I hope he can keep doing more."

On his relationship with Doyle, Watson added: "It means so much more when it is the two of us having the winners together because we grew together.

"She was just out of her claim when she came to me from Richard Hannon and all of our Group One winners have been together. She is a massive part of the team, we work well together and long may it continue."

Vauban on Melbourne Cup trail again after Lonsdale win

Vauban repelled the late thrust of Al Nayyir to open his account for the season in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York.

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner has reverted to the Flat with notable success over the past couple of seasons, winning at Royal Ascot and at Group Three level last summer before disappointing as a hot favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November.

Image: Vauban got back to winning ways

He returned this term with a runner-up finish to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup in May and travelled like a possible winner of the Gold Cup in June before his stamina ebbed away in the latter stages.

The six-year-old again let down favourite backers in last month's Curragh Cup, but bounced back to his best on the Knavesmire to tee himself up for a potential return to Australia later in the year.

After being settled in midfield for much of the two-mile contest, the Willie Mullins-trained chestnut was travelling better than anything racing inside the three final furlongs and soon quickened up smartly to grab the lead in the hands of William Buick.

With market principals Point Lonsdale and Gregory weakening out of contention after forcing the pace, 11-2 chance Vauban looked home for all money, but Al Nayyir finished with a real rattle on his first start for Tom Clover and was just a short head behind at the line.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 10-1 from 14-1 to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington at the second time of asking on November 5.

Owner Rich Ricci said: "The ticket for Australia is not quite booked, but it has been our intention all season and we said we'd work back from the Melbourne Cup.

"I don't know what Willie wants to do next, he's got an entry in the Irish St Leger but Melbourne still remains the plan, we'll see what the handicapper does.

"He was very good today, he was ready to rock, he looked a picture and showed a great turn of foot.

"William thought he probably got there a little too soon, but he also said he was idling a bit in front.

"I wanted to see him run through the line today because I've had my niggles about the trip and he got it - just! That's brilliant.

"Willie called me before the race and that does not happen very often unless there is something wrong. He said we had no excuse today and thought he'd go very close.

"His first run this year here (at York) was great, he ran a huge race in the Gold Cup but he just didn't stay and then at the Curragh it probably came a bit soon.

"We learned a lot from Australia last year; we did things different than in the past, we'd always gone in the second shipment and run later than he did. I just said to the team, 'let's start with Melbourne, let him tell us he's not able to go and work back from that'.

"His two targets were the Gold Cup and today and I guess he'll go in the second shipment again."

Regarding the 33-1 runner-up, Clover commented: "He's a new horse for us, but he shaped up well in his home work and we were looking forward to running him.

"We couldn't quite believe the price he was, he has some very good form and he's got a very high rating.

"He has (run to his mark), he had one blip perhaps last time out, but his run in Dubai was very, very good. He's a very good horse by a very good sire and hopefully he can go one better very soon.

"Not too sure (what next), we have him in a couple of places; one in France and obviously one on Champions Day, so we will have to discuss with the owners.

"He was very resolute, he saw the race out very strong and hopefully he's a horse we can think about travelling with in the winter. It would be lovely if he can get his head in front in Group company first."

John Gosden was far from downbeat about Gregory's third-place effort, stating: "Really happy with him, he ran a super race. He probably could have dealt with some pace in front of him, he stays so well.

"I'm very happy with him, but we'd expected someone quick to go on, so he ended up doing the work in front. He's run a solid race.

"We might put him away for the Cadran, we will see what the ground is, as he does like the ground on top.

"We will see what we get, if it's bottomless then we might wait for next year."

Cool Hoof Luke darts to Gimcrack victory

Cool Hoof Luke advertised his star quality when hitting the bullseye in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Named after World Darts champion 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries, Andrew Balding's son of Advertise has performed admirably in defeat since making his winning debut at Chelmsford, finishing fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before going a place better in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Image: Cool Hoof Luke

With experience under his belt, Oisin Murphy's mount was sent off at 8-1 and breezed smartly into contention approaching the business end of the Group Two event.

Once hitting the front, he put his racecourse knowledge to good use inside the final furlong to hold off the challenge of Charlie Appleby's previously unbeaten Shadow Of Light, with Adrian Keatley's Symbol Of Strength outrunning odds of 80-1 for third.