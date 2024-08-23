Saturday tips: Naqeeb fancied by Weekend Winners panel to strike gold in Ebor at York

The Weekend Winners panel are back with angles aplenty for the last day of the Ebor Festival at York; At The Races' Declan Rix is with Naqeeb for the big one, while Sam Boswell fancies Queenstown to land the valuable 1m 6f handicap on the Knavesmire
Friday 23 August 2024 15:19, UK
The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the Ebor Handicap as well as providing their best bets for all the other high-quality races this weekend
Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com as they look ahead to the weekend action, which sees York host Britain's richest handicap, the Ebor.
"I swore after Naqeeb's run at Newbury last time out I would back him wherever he went next as I thought he was a huge eye-catcher. He did so well to get to close to the enterprisingly-ridden Temporize. To be fair to Jim Crowley and the team they had tried to make the running with him earlier in the season and lit him up, so the last day was about getting him to ride out his race.
"I just thought it was a big, big run. The slight drop in trip for the Ebor is going to suit him and a little bit of rain would too, I don't think he wants rattling quick ground. He's well-bred for the job with half-brothers Baaeed and Hukum, and he's by Nathaniel and that will influence his stamina. I hope everything clicks right for this horse on the day."
"Regular viewers will know I'm a great fan of Queenstown. He arrives here with the trainer bang in form and I really like the profile for this. That form behind Kyprios ranks him as a real standout potential improver, only four, relatively lightly raced and I wanted to keep this onside.
"At only 6/1, it looks about right I suppose and I wouldn't want to take anything shorter. I'll be hopeful of a shower or two to take the sting out of the race. This has clearly been the target. He looks like he'll relish the trip and is a nice type for this type of contest - I can't look past Aidan O'Brien."
"Relentless Voyager for me. I can't believe I'm getting the price that I am about him. He won a really competitive handicap on Derby day at Epsom and he's backed that up with two further solid efforts at this track.
"He was third in Listed company and then at Goodwood last time out - second in a Group Three, which was a solid trial for the Ebor. Hopefully he can navigate stall 20 which hasn't been a bad place to be in recent renewals."
