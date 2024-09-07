Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien and Frankie Dettori team up at Kentucky Downs

Saturday is a busy day on Sky Sports Racing with Ascot, Wolverhampton and top-class international racing at Kentucky Downs, Randwick and Moonee Valley.

2.10 Ascot - French Duke and Goodwood Odyssey fancied in Chapel Down Stakes

Last time out winners French Duke and Goodwood Odyssey clash in the Chapel Down Handicap (2.10).

Roger Varian looks to have a good weekend in France - however, he could start with success here with French Duke. The three-year-old was a cosy winner of a competitive Goodwood handicap on his last start and will need to improve again having raised 9lb in the weights.

David Menuisier's charge Goodwood Odyssey landed his third win in five starts when readily claiming a good handicap on his last start. He rates a huge danger as he bids to follow up under new pilot Benoit de la Sayette.

Soloman disappointed at this track last time and will need to bounce back. Callum Shepherd is in the plate for the first time.

1.35 Ascot - The Wizard Of Eye and Aalto headline

The Wizard Of Eye and Aalto feature in the bet365 Handicap (1.35).

Charlie Fellowes' The Wizard Of Eye showed a liking for this track when landing the Victoria Cup over course and distance in May. He has also finished a credible sixth in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal Meeting. The five-year-old should go well with this drop in class.

Aalto has enjoyed a successful summer including a Bunbury Cup win in July, but he has a bit to prove having failed to land a blow at Chepstow.

Miss Information ran an excellent third at York last month and must enter calculations off this 3lb higher mark.

6.00 Wolverhampton - 91-rated Amestris faces Star Of Mehmas

Amestris faces Star Of Mehmas in the Celebrating Darren & Ann Wedding Day EBF Fillies' Rest'Novice Stakes (6.00).

The Michael Bell-trained Amestris has been highly tried since winning a Lingfield novice back in June. He will appreciate this return to calmer waters with Jack Doughty claiming a useful 5lb.

Richard Hughes saddles Star Of Mehmas, who built on the promise of his debut to score impressively over this trip at Lingfield and should give the likely favourite plenty to think about.

Bobbi Rosa has finished second on two of her three starts. This is an easier contest and will be hoping to make the journey worth it from Ireland.

International Action

Over at Kentucky Downs the British and Irish raiders are in full force as Aidan O'Brien and Frankie Dettori team up three times in Graded action with Greenfinch, Mountain Bear and Chief Little Rock.

Later on the card there is Grade 1 racing with Hedwig and Evade and Khaadem represented Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer in a Grade 2.

Moonee Valley hosts a Grade 1 where I Wish I Win and Chain Of Lightning run, while Randwick also has Graded action including Poptronic running for new connections.

