 Skip to content

St Leger: Aidan O'Brien to field trio as seven declared for Doncaster showpiece

Royal Ascot hero Illinois is set to spearhead the three-strong Ballydoyle team for Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. Seven were declared in all, including David Menuisier’s Sunway and fellow O'Brien runner Jan Brueghel.

Thursday 12 September 2024 11:02, UK

Aidan O'Brien will field Illinois, Jan Brueghel and Grosvenor Square in the St Leger
Image: Aidan O'Brien will field Illinois, Jan Brueghel and Grosvenor Square in the St Leger

Aidan O’Brien will fire a three-strong team at the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday as seven were declared for the final Classic of the season.

The Ballydoyle squad is headed by Royal Ascot winner Illinois, who subsequently chased home stablemate and Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur at York.

Los Angeles was not declared for Doncaster, as anticipated.

As well as Illinois, O'Brien has two other colts gunning for glory who would be stable stars in most yards.

Jan Brueghel is unbeaten in three outings, including in the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out.

Trending

St Leger Festival - live on Sky Sports Racing!
St Leger Festival - live on Sky Sports Racing!

Watch every race from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster from Thursday 12th - Sunday 15th September; live on Sky Sports Racing

Also representing Ballydoyle is Grosvenor Square, who has slowly come to the boil this season but exploded with a 20-length victory in the Irish St. Leger Trial last time out.

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

The opposition is headed by David Menuisier's Sunway, the mount of Christophe Soumillon.

Latest Racing Stories

He was narrowly denied by Los Angeles in the Irish Derby and then not disgraced against older horses in the King George at Ascot.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Owen Burrows' Deira Mile was fourth in the Derby to City Of Troy and promises to be suited by stepping up in trip while the real fly in the ointment is the filly, Ralph Beckett's You Got To Me.

She won the Irish Oaks at the Curragh and was supplemented following her brave attempt to follow up in the Yorkshire Oaks.

The Andrew Balding-trained Wild Waves completes the field.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!