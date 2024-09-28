Cheveley Park Stakes: Lake Victoria powers to impressive Newmarket victory

Lake Victoria maintained her flawless record with a dazzling triumph in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's Frankel filly, who was dropping back to six furlongs after winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven earlier this month, was the 6-4 favourite for the Group One, and was ridden masterfully by Ryan Moore to lead the pack of runners on the inner rail in the opening stages.

The two groups combined halfway through the race and with two furlongs left to travel, Lake Victoria was clearly faring best of all.

Once Moore pressed the button, she strode into a clear lead in the final furlong and went on to prevail comfortably by three lengths from Daylight, with the previously unbeaten Babouche a disappointing fourth.

The winner is now 9-4 favourite (from 3-1) for the Fillies' Mile with Paddy Power, should she run again this year. She is 7-4 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas with the same firm.

O'Brien said: "She quickened very well. For a Frankel filly, she was very impressive over six furlongs.

"We wouldn't normally do it that way round but we had it in our head before the Moyglare we were coming here. She's obviously very quick.

"We wouldn't be afraid of stepping up to a mile, that is what Ryan said. We'll see what the lads want to do.

"We've got some good fillies this year, it's unusual really. It's very rare to do what she has done and look more impressive. It was uncomplicated. She wasn't dropped in - he gave her a lovely ride.

"She was very impressive when she won the Sweet Solera and Sean (Levey) was very impressed with her that day.

"She was always very classy, even when she ran first time. We'll let her tell us if she's going to run again. We did back her up quick, though, and it is a risk doing that.

"We have Dreamy in the Fillies' Mile too, and it's possible that she will run."

Wimbledon Hawkeye on the mark with Royal Lodge strike

Wimbledon Hawkeye served it up to his rivals to land the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.

The Kameko colt, who is trained by James Owen and owned by the Gredley Family, had impressed when second to The Lion In Winter in the Acomb at York and was a 4-1 chance under James Doyle for the Group Two.

After a nice passage throughout the mile contest, he began to stride clear of the field ahead of the final furlong and came home a length and a half ahead of runner-up Royal Playwright.

Image: Wimbledon Hawkeye heads for home

Wimbledon Hawkeye is 25-1 for the 2000 Guineas with Coral, who trimmed The Lion In Winter to 9-2 from 5-1 favourite for Classic glory.

Owen, who only began training Flat horses in January, said: "He's got stronger all year and has improved with every run - I've learned at a little bit slower rate than he has!

"Life's great, I'm really enjoying it and I can't thank the Gredley family and my other owners enough. Horses like this make it all worthwhile. He's a horse to dream of.

"You'd have to be thinking of the Guineas; a mile is fine, he handles the track well and for me he's a proper Guineas prospect. Whether he runs again this season, I don't see why not, we'll see how he is.

"He's in the Futurity at Doncaster, which is a possibility, or we could look to the Breeders' Cup.

"Whether he'd run in a trial, I don't know - I only had my first runner on the Flat in January, so I'm learning as I go.

"He was quick out of the gate, travelled well. I thought for a minute he was going to over-race, but he was strong through the last furlong."

Owner Tim Gredley said: "I'd have thought America was unlikely but we really hoped today would happen.

"We've always believed in him, there was more growing in him and hopefully he will develop into a Derby horse."