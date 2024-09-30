Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Al Riffa taking preparation in his stride, says Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien is ready for another assault at the so-far elusive Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe crown on Sunday as he saddles Al Riffa at ParisLongchamp – live on Sky Sports Racing.

The son of Wootton Bassett is a dual Group 1 winner having already lifted the 2022 National Stakes and 2024 Grosser Preis von Berlin, and now has his sights set on the ultimate prize.

He said: "We're very pleased with how his preparation is going. Since Germany the plan has been to go straight into the Arc. He's had an easy few weeks since then and then the last couple of weeks his work has ramped up - he's took everything in his stride.

"I think the distance will be fine. He's won on good ground and softer ground so whatever way conditions may come, it should be fine for him."

The 31-year-old is no stranger to Europe's biggest race, having ridden in it four times from 2011 to 2015. The best finish he managed was fourth in the 2011 instalment and will be hoping to go three better on his venture as a trainer.

O'Brien added: "He's a horse that performed very well at 10 furlongs earlier this season. His pedigree has plenty of stamina in it so we knew 12f would be no issue and he won impressively first time at 12 [furlongs] in Germany.

"It was then we locked in the Arc as the logical next target and we're excited going with a live chance.

"He's come back this year and ran very well in a number of big races around the world. We've been able to campaign him aggressively and he's taken it in his stride - and now there's no bigger race than the Arc."

Masaaki Matsushima came on board as part-owner earlier this year and booked Japanese legend Yutaka Take to take the ride for the big day.

The 55-year-old has won at least one G1 race for 23 consecutive years and was JRA Grand Prize Jockey from 1997 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2006.

Image: Yutaka Take gets the ride on Al Riffa

On the appointment, O'Brien said: "He's an absolute legend - one of the greatest jockeys of all time. We'll be leaving the tactics up to him on the day but we had a conversation about the horse and he got a good feel for him this week."

The Carriganog handler will be joined in the ParisLongchamp pre-parade ring by his father, the great Aidan O'Brien. The Ballydoyle master is also seeking his first success in this contest and is set to field a plethora of stars with Luxembourg, Auguste Rodin and Los Angeles all still in contention to name but three.

"We approach it the same as any other race preparing the best we can," said Joseph O'Brien. We compete against each other pretty much every day of the week in Ireland and win, lose or draw we get on before, during and after the race.

"Sometimes we might watch the race together, other times in different places depending on how it falls."

Image: Joseph O'Brien (left) and father Aidan

Despite the obvious family rivalry, Joseph maintains he is always keen to listen to and take advice from one of the greatest to train a racehorse.

"I'll absolutely listen, that's for sure. We discuss lots of things before and after racing and he might point out things we can do better in the future," he said.

"We would always be very keen to listen to advice and we enjoy each other's successes and commiserate when things don't go so well."

