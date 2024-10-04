Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot the headline on jam-packed Friday featuring Hexham, Fontwell and Newcastle

Ascot is the headline act among four meetings on a jam-packed Friday for Sky Sports Racing viewers as the tempo builds towards Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

3.57 Ascot - In-form Allonsy takes on Melrose winner

Kirsten Rausing's in-form filly Allonsy has been a revelation recently, winning four on the spin and looks to make a successful step up in grade in the Listed Bet MGM Noel Murless Stakes (3.57) at Ascot.

This looks a good opportunity to gain some valuable black type with the Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old being only rated 87.

The Melrose Handicap at York is often a stepping stone to next year's valuable Ebor and Tabletalk got back to winning ways in it after a couple of disappointing runs, including in the Derby when supplemented. Tom Clover's colt stayed on strongly on the Knavesmire and is worthy of a try in Listed company.

The gelding operation seemed to work wonders for Pappano at Southwell as he showed a more straightforward attitude to win off a mark of 90. He had been once thought of as a possible Derby horse, having run in the Cocked Hat Stakes and Queen's Vase, and connections will be hopeful he can gain a Listed win.

Go Daddy (William Muir and Chris Grassick) and Subsequent (Andrew Balding) complete the field.

4.30 Ascot - Veteran sprinters Commanche Falls and Rohaan clash

Rohaan is a five-time course and distance winner, including twice at Royal Ascot in back-to-back editions of the Wokingham Stakes. He has dropped to a more than favourable mark of 94, which is his lowest since his three-year-old days, and would be dangerous to discount under regular rider Tom Queally in the Bet MGM Handicap (4.30).

Commanche Falls is winless this season but has run with plenty of credit in all his starts so far. Having a career record of 12 wins in 43, he has been a sprinting favourite for many and drops his sights in a lower class having competed in the Ayr Gold Cup last time.

The three-year-old Never So Brave has failed to kick on this season having won a hot handicap at Chester at the start of the campaign. Ryan Moore gets back aboard for the first time since his victory in May.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph O'Brien says Al Riffa has taken everything in his stride as he steps up his Arc preparation

3.30 Hexham - Beat Box goes for five-timer

Dan Skelton has worked wonders with Beat Box since joining his yard from James Ewart. He has gone from being rated 89 to 115, winning all four of his starts, and his victory at Worcester last time out was arguably his best performance as he triumphed by eight lengths. The handicapper has put him up 6lbs and he arrives at Hexham for the Martin Bowler Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (3.30) on a career-high mark.

Chasing debutant Caithness was contesting decent handicaps last season after winning two races at Kelso. His mark has been on the slide since and going over fences might see him spring back to form.

Ip Up is yet to win over fences in five starts but has shown decent form over hurdles. If he finds his hurdle form, he will be dangerous to rule out.

Watch every race from Ascot, Hexham, Fontwell and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday October 4.