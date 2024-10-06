Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Bluestocking brings it home for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan beating Aventure and Los Angeles

Bluestocking brought home the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the Brits as the Ralph Beckett-trained filly repayed her supplement fee by landing Europe's finest flat race under Rossa Ryan.

Given a confident ride by Ryan out of stall three, the four-year-old drew clear of long-time leader Los Angeles, who finished an eventual third and French filly Aventure in second.

The victory more than justified owners Juddmonte's decision to supplement their star for a fee of €120,000, taking home the winning prize of €3.15m.

Bluestocking enjoyed a trouble-free passage in the slipstream of Los Angeles before holding off the advancing Aventure to land a record seventh Arc for the late Khalid Abdullah's decorated racing operation. Favourite Sosie was fourth for Andre Fabre.

A jubilant Ryan told Equidia soon after passing the line: "I know everyone overlooked her, but on form she had been at the top table and done it all. She just proved she's something else.

Image: Rossa Ryan and Bluestocking getting all the attention after Arc victory in Paris

"I can't really believe it, this filly has been something else to my career.

"My family are here, they all came over and it's very surreal."

Image: Rossa Ryan celebrates after Bluestocking victory in the Arc

Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, said: "It's absolutely amazing, the job Ralph has done with this filly all year has been unreal. It's unbelievable, what a filly.

"That's Juddmonte's seventh winner in the race, I think that makes them the winning-most owner of all time so that's a special record.

"It's a brilliant day. She had a perfect trip the whole way round, Rossa had it all planned in his head. He was going to be handy, he had a lovely trip the whole way and at the top of the straight I thought it was going to take a good one to beat her."