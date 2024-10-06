Prix de l'Abbaye: Makarova beats Bradsell and Believing as Brits dominate sprint finish on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day

Makarova led a British domination of the Prix de l'Abbaye Longines on Arc day at ParisLongchamp.

Ridden by Tom Marquand and trained by Ed Walker, Makarova was settled in the chasing pack as favourite Bradsell and Desperate Hero traded blows at the front end of the five-furlong sprint.

It looked as though Bradsell might seal another Group One triumph entering the final furlong, but Makarova was making ground down the outside and swept through to win going away.

Bradsell just held on for second from the fast-finishing Believing, with Desperate Hero fourth and No Half Measures fifth, with all those runners hailing from British yards.

Image: Tom Marquand celebrates as Makarova bows out with victory in the Abbaye

Camille Pissarro swooped late to grab glory in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the colt benefitted from a vintage Christophe Soumillon ride as he recorded a first Group One success in the seven-furlong contest.

Soumillon exercised plenty of patience in the early stages before allowing his mount to coast into contention in the straight.

Image: Christophe Soumillon produced a stunning ride as Camille Pissarro won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere

Rashabar put up a tremendous bid for Brian Meehan, but Camille Pissarro - who was well down the field when Rashabar won the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - just edged the verdict in the shadow of the post, with the front-running Misunderstood clinging on for third.

Francis-Henri Graffard trained the first two home as Vertical Blue caused an 100/1 upset in flooring hot favourite Zarigana in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Image: 100/1 shock Vertical Blue (red cap) gets up to deny favourite Zarigana (near side) in the Prix Marcel Boussac

All the talk pre-race surrounded the Aga Khan-owned market leader - who is a granddaughter of the great Zarkava - and after travelling in mid-division it looked as though she would only have to peg back Aidan O'Brien's enterprisingly-ridden Exactly to prevail.

Her stablemate Vertical Blue went with her, however, and the judge had to be called to announce the outsider as the winner with Zarigana narrowly behind and Exactly in third.