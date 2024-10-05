Sun Chariot Stakes: Tamfana powers to Newmarket Group One glory for David Menuisier and Colin Keane

Tamfana provided David Menuisier with an overdue first Group One victory of the season courtesy of an impressive display in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket, with Inspiral running a gallant race in second.

Having seen Tamfana, Sunway and Wind Chime finish placed in some of the most prestigious races on the calendar, Menuisier can finally celebrate dining at the top table.

With Oisin Murphy claimed to ride the well-backed See The Fire by Andrew Balding, the Frenchman moved swiftly to secure the services of Colin Keane, who despite having never previously won a Group One in England has ridden plenty in Ireland where he is champion jockey.

It proved an inspired choice as, with Inspiral missing the kick as she has developed a habit of doing, Tamfana broke smartly and sat in second behind Darnation.

With Nashwa proving too keen for Hollie Doyle on her first run since Dubai and See The Fire never really threatening to land a blow, it was left to Tamfana to take up the running well over a furlong out.

Inspiral made up plenty of ground under Robert Havlin to claim second, but she was beaten two lengths by the 2/1 favourite, who had previously finished fourth in the 1000 Guineas, third in the French Oaks and fourth in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, who counts this race 12 months ago on a CV adorned with six Group One triumphs, Richard Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud said: "It's been brilliant and what a journey with her. Six Group Ones, a Breeders' Cup, a couple of Jacques le Marois and a Coronation Stakes.

"Chris (Richardson, Cheveley Park racing manager) and the team at the stud obviously bred her and she has been marvellous for my family and for my mother who will be at home watching. It's been a brilliant journey."