Jeremy Clarkson: The Hawstonian nears racing debut for Ben Pauling with Newbury or Ascot on the agenda

Jeremy Clarkson's horse The Hawkstonian is on track to make his eagerly-awaited racecourse debut in November.

The four-year-old son of Jukebox Jury is in training with Ben Pauling and was bought at the 2023 Goffs Arkle sale for €45,000 (£37,000) by Highflyer Bloodstock and Pauling.

The Hawkstonian is named after a brand of beer owned by Clarkson, who has teamed up with Old Gold Racing to make a first venture into the world of racehorse ownership.

Pauling's Cotswold-based training operation is located close to Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and the Hawkstone brewery, and they are excited to see what the grey can do on a racecourse.

Ed Seyfried, chief executive of Old Gold Racing, said: "Ben Pauling is very excited about him.

"There isn't a long-term target yet, but there are possible races coming up at the end of November.

"One at Ascot and one at Newbury so he's being aimed at those, but with a lot of these horses that haven't been on a racecourse before, it's very often five steps forward, a couple of steps back.

"Although we haven't had a setback, we think we'll see him on a racecourse somewhere at the end of November."