Jeremy Clarkson: The Hawstonian nears racing debut for Ben Pauling with Newbury or Ascot on the agenda

Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter teamed up with Old Gold Racing and trainer Ben Pauling with a horse named The Hawkstonian; connections are looking at races at Ascot or Newbury in November, both live on Sky Sports Racing

Wednesday 9 October 2024 16:31, UK

Jeremy Clarkson with The Hawkstonian and racing broadcaster Francesca Cumani
Jeremy Clarkson's horse The Hawkstonian is on track to make his eagerly-awaited racecourse debut in November.

The four-year-old son of Jukebox Jury is in training with Ben Pauling and was bought at the 2023 Goffs Arkle sale for €45,000 (£37,000) by Highflyer Bloodstock and Pauling.

The Hawkstonian is named after a brand of beer owned by Clarkson, who has teamed up with Old Gold Racing to make a first venture into the world of racehorse ownership.

Pauling's Cotswold-based training operation is located close to Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and the Hawkstone brewery, and they are excited to see what the grey can do on a racecourse.

Ed Seyfried, chief executive of Old Gold Racing, said: "Ben Pauling is very excited about him.

"There isn't a long-term target yet, but there are possible races coming up at the end of November.

"One at Ascot and one at Newbury so he's being aimed at those, but with a lot of these horses that haven't been on a racecourse before, it's very often five steps forward, a couple of steps back.

"Although we haven't had a setback, we think we'll see him on a racecourse somewhere at the end of November."

