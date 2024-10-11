Chepstow: Flying Fortune lands four timer with Persian War success

Flying Fortune continued her rapid improvement with a straightforward success in the Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow.

The five-year-old arrived seeking a four-timer, having rattled off a hat-trick at Market Rasen and Worcester twice, the most recent being a valuable handicap.

This represented a different test altogether, however, in Grade Two company, but she overcame it with aplomb.

Trained by Peter and Michael Bowen and ridden by James Bowen, it was a real family affair.

Harry Cobden attempted to make all on John McConnell's Intense Approach, and with two to jump he had seen off the likes of Vincenzo and Ryan's Rocket, while Dan Skelton's Juventus De Brion had come down at the first.

Only two were in with a chance with three furlongs to run but it soon became apparent the mare was travelling much better and the 2-1 favourite shot clear to win by seven-and-a-half lengths.

James Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "It's great to do it for dad. She's been a great horse this summer and has improved with each run, so I'm delighted.

"I wanted to be handier really, but I didn't want to get her too lit up. She switched off nicely and I was able to get into a lovely position leaving the back straight.

"I had one target, I switched out to get her by running down to the last and then she ignored me at the last, which is probably the best thing really!

"She tries so hard and I was probably letting her down a little bit at the start of her career, as she wants to please but she wasn't jumping well enough, but she's got it all together now."

Peter Bowen added: "It's a race I've always wanted to win, so it's great. Her mother [Turbo Linn] was a very good mare as well before she got injured and she's following in her mother's footsteps.

"James said it was the best she has ever been, as she jumped great today."