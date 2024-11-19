Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Southwell host action on the Flat

The Flat takes centre stage today, as Lingfield and Southwell host nine-race cards - live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.00 Southwell - Palmar Bay faces Altmore

Jack Doughty had his first ride for Ralph Beckett in the November Handicap earlier in the month, which was successful aboard Lord Melbourne. He rides Palmar Bay for the same team, who could be interesting on all weather for the first time. His dam was twice successful on the artificial surface so should go well today.

Altmore is another three-year-old with a progressive profile having only had four starts. He was last seen running well behind Zoum Zoum at Doncaster and lowers his sight today.

Stanley Spencer chases the hat-trick today having been successful at Kempton and Southwell, and is up 7lb higher with Joe Fanning aboard.

2.15 Lingfield - Bluebells Boy chases a hat-trick

The Darryll Holland-trained five-year old Bluebells Boy has four wins from his last five starts and has gone up 6lb for his last win. However, he is 19lb higher now than at the start of the sequence and will need to kick back on. Luke Morris takes the ride and he will surely go well again today.

Another previous course and distance winner Tyger Bay lines up for Conrad Allen and George Wood, who has dropped to his last winning mark. He ran well behind a younger in-form horse and will surely run better under expected conditions.

The unexposed three-year-old in the field is Classy Clarets for Richard Fahey. Richard Kingscote has a rare ride for him with only 1-11 for the yard, so that could be an interesting one to watch today.

2.50 Lingfield - Debutant winner Second Name set to carry penalty

The Roger Varian-trained Second Name takes the eye in the maiden after being a good winner of a Novice stakes on debut. The half-brother to Sakheer who runs the same colours was Group-placed as a two year old. However, this gelding wasn't seen until he was a three-year-old. He should carry the penalty comfortably today.

Big Time Call went off a relatively short price in a novice at Bath for a trainer who isn't known for his debutants. She showed speed early on before signs of greenness caught her out. If she improves on that she will be in the placings.

The newly-purchased Elegant Call for Michael Appleby - after being with Tim Easterby - lines up and sets the standard on rating. She is yet to win but comes here with a rating of 70 for new connections.

Best of the rest

It's a good-looking card at Southwell, with Nala The Lioness a potentially eye-catching debutant for the Karl Burke team at 5pm. Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett team up again with At No Time, who has run close in second on her two previous runs.

Molinari chases a hat-trick at 5.30pm, before My Awele and Wren Officer meet in a nice fillies' handicap at 6.30pm. Half an hour later, Zip It Up looks to preserve his unbeaten status for Richard Hannon, but will be wary of Swift Storm and Zepparella.

Another chasing three on the bounce is Rwenearlytheredad in the 8pm, before Vanity Pays goes for the Bryan team in the finale at 8.30pm.