Cartier Racing Awards: City Of Troy crowned Horse of the Year as Charyn wins Older Horse prize for 2024

Derby winner City Of Troy has been crowned Cartier Horse of the Year at a star-studded awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

Aidan O'Brien's charge bounced back from a disappointing seasonal debut in the 2000 Guineas to claim a trio of Group One triumphs.

After a decisive victory at Epsom, he showed plenty of spirit in Sandown's Coral-Eclipse before dominating the Juddmonte International at York.

The son of Justify is only the second horse after Frankel to pick up this gong after being voted the top two-year-old colt the previous year.

Laurent Feniou, managing director of Cartier UK, commented: "City Of Troy looked an exceptional colt throughout the season and he is a worthy recipient."

Charyn secured the Cartier Older Horse award thanks to his excellent exploits in the mile division, winning the Queen Anne Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, plus Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois.

Image: Charyn has enjoyed a fine season, winning at Royal Ascot, Deauville and on Champions Day

Bradsell was hailed as the leading sprinter following elite-level strikes in the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

A magnificent seven straight victories saw Kyprios regain the top stayer title he claimed in 2022, with the Gold Cup at Ascot featuring among four Group One wins.

Image: Kyprios was a perfect seven from seven in 2024

Porta Fortuna fared best in the category for three-year-old fillies, while Shadow Of Light and Lake Victoria claimed the leading juvenile gongs.

Much-respected trainer Jessica Harrington was honoured with the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit for 2024.