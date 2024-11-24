Today on Sky Sports Racing: Thrilling jumps action at Uttoxeter

It’s all eyes on Uttoxeter on Sunday as exciting young horses litter the field with Nicky Henderson’s Shanagh Bob and Crazierthandaisy both featuring, live on Sky Sports Racing

1.25 Uttoxeter - Exciting novice Shanagh Bob makes fencing debut

Nicky Henderson hopes Shanagh Bob can raise his spirits as he makes his chase debut in the Pektron Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.25).

Shanagh Bob rates a hugely promising chaser as we enter the jumps season properly, he showed useful form over hurdles by claiming Grade 2 glory at Cheltenham. There is more improvement expected and should prove hard to beat.

Paul Nicholls saddles Toss Of A Coin, who won two of his three starts over fences and this Point-to-Point winner will hope to build on that over larger obstacles.

Roccovango has been consistent in his two runs this season in early October and September, continuing his progression since switching to Olly Murphy's yard. He shouldn't be discounted.

2.00 Uttoxeter - Below The Radar seeks four-timer

Below The Radar bids for four on the bounce in the Uttoxeter Racecourse New Year's Eve Raceday Handicap Hurdle (2.00).

Paul Nicholls is represented by Below The Radar with Freddie Gingell onboard claiming a handy 3lb. He was a bumper winner in November last year and made it two wins from two starts when showing a game attitude to score at Uttoxeter. He looks ready to step up in trip on this handicap debut.

Curley Finger is still trying to replicate his form from last March after struggling last time out, he does however drop down in class. This seasonal debut may have him refreshed.

12.50 Uttoxeter - Crazierthandaisy faces What's One More

Crazierthandaisy clashes with What's One More in the 2025 Uttoxeter Annual Membership Now Available Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (12.50).

What's One More saw off Crazierthandaisy when landing a Mares bumper at Huntingdon in January. She is fancied to confirm that form on her hurdling debut.

Crazierthandaisy is an obvious danger, and she built on that debut third when impressively winning at Plumpton. This well-bred mare shouldn't be far away.

Taxus Baccata arrives here following a lovely first run under rules after a solid performance in the Point-to-point sphere. She was unchallenged in her first victory over this course but might not be able to dictate here.

Best of the Rest

Sha Tin takes centre stage on Sunday morning with Capulet debuting in Hong Kong under his new name Romantic Thor (8.10) and Royal Ascot winner Mickley also runs out there for the first time (8.40).

Watch every race from Uttoxeter live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday November 24.