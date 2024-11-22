Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson's star 'unlikely' to make Fighting Fifth date

Constitution Hill is "unlikely" to run in next Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Trainer Nicky Henderson reports his star hurdler is "currently lame" with an as-yet undiagnosed issue and a trip to Gosforth Park now appears to be off the agenda.

The 2023 Champion Hurdle hero missed his title defence in March following an unsatisfactory racecourse gallop at Kempton, with the gelding found to be suffering a respiratory infection which kept him sidelined while the Cheltenham Festival took place.

Constitution Hill also had a spell in a veterinary hospital due to a suspected bout of colic at the end of March and underwent a wind operation during the summer break, but the vibes were positive heading into the winter, with Henderson long having a trip to Newcastle pencilled in for his stable star's return.

Connections dismissed concerns about Constitution Hill's wellbeing following a lacklustre racecourse gallop at Newbury earlier this week, but an issue has emerged subsequently.

In a post on X, Henderson said: "I'm afraid I have to report that we have a problem with Constitution Hill, he is currently lame. This wasn't immediately apparent after his gallop at Newbury on Tuesday but for the last 48 hours he has been sore.

"For what reason, we are currently unaware and investigating. This, as I'm sure everybody will appreciate, is a tragic problem for us but we have to report where we are.

"He is still under investigation, we are trying to find the reason for it, which is not apparent. We will keep everybody posted but at this stage I'd have to say he is unlikely to make next Saturday at Newcastle.

"I have to confirm to everybody that this is not a retirement call, he is not [being retired]. He was bright and breezy after his gallop but we have this issue."

Constitution Hill has been replaced as Fighting Fifth favourite by stablemate Sir Gino, who finished ahead of him in the Newbury gallop and is entered over fences at Kempton on Monday.