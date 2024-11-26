Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Sedgefield host action over jumps on Tuesday

There are 13 races over jumps on the agenda as Southwell and Sedgefield host the action live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday afternoon...

1.40 Southwell - Solar System faces Broughshane

Solar System returned to Chepstow with a decent performance to finish third off a mark of 103 and managed to build on that to win a conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at Warwick. He comes here in good form and could prove hard to beat under useful conditional Callum Pritchard in this Watch Unbridled On attheraces.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Top-weight Broughshane was a nice winner at Fontwell, and the form of that race has held up well, with the second-placed Golden Ambition winning his next two, and the fourth-placed Ede'iffs Rock also going on to win since. He was unable to justify favouritism at Ffos Las when emptying late on over three miles and would have a big chance with the drop back in trip to 2m 4f.

Dan Skelton's Asian Star landed a mares' novice hurdle at Southwell last month but failed to back that up at Warwick when upped in trip. She was carrying a penalty that day but was still staying on at the finish and must be respected here.

2.30 Sedgefield - Penalty-carrying Laser Focus bids to land hat-trick

James Owen has been in excellent form over both codes for a while now and saddles the hat-trick seeking Laser Focus here. He has been a wide margin winner of both his recent wins under Ben Bromley and looks poised to grab another despite shouldering a 7lb penalty in the Chris Blanckley Birthday Handicap Hurdle.

Ross Chapman gets the leg up on Harper Valley who was narrowly denied by Forged Well at Kelso last time and is now rated 3lbs higher. The yard has been in good form recently and it would be no surprise to see him deny Laser Focus.

Donald McCain's 11-year-old Finisk River is 2-4 at Sedgefield, is well handicapped on old form and is another that could land this with claimer Charlie Maggs in the saddle.

2.00 Sedgefield - Sequence-seekers Clean Getaway and Mutual Respect clash

Philip Kirby's Clean Getaway has been a model of consistency and is in excellent form with figures of 22111 in his last five starts. He only narrowly beat stablemate Achnamara over hurdles here last time, despite being officially 10lb well in, which could suggest his winning sequence may be coming to an end. He switches back to chasing under usual pilot Joe Williamson for the Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase.

Mutual Respect is another in good form but was slightly fortuitous when favourite Copernic Du Mazet came down last time. He still had lots to do but ground down the leader with a great attitude and must be respected in his bid for a hat-trick.

Augharue was only just beaten at Kelso last time and warrants respect.

Best of the rest

Northern Reel will look to carry a 7lb penalty to victory in a nice-looking mares contest at Southwell (12.35pm) and stands every chance of doing so with the electric Sean Bowen booked. Half an hour later, Jasmin De Grugy makes his chase debut in the JP McManus silks. At 3.40pm, Lunar Contact goes for the hat-trick but will have to beat fellow last-time-out winner Topkapi Star.

Over at Deauville, a Listed affair at 3.53pm sees Joseph O'Brien's Karsavina go to post.

Watch every race from Southwell and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday November 26.