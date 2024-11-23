Morgiana Hurdle: Brighterdaysahead sees off champion State Man in Punchestown battle

Brighterdaysahead announced herself as a real top-notch performer when seeing off the current champion State Man to take the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The mare, who is trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Gigginstown House Stud, had been defeated only once prior to lining up as a 9/4 chance for the Grade One under Jack Kennedy.

Willie Mullins' ever-reliable State Man, who was bidding for his third success in the race, was the 4/9 favourite under Paul Townend and was largely thought to have only the sole mare in the field to beat to take the treble in the absence of Lossiemouth.

Brighterdaysahead immediately put her hand up as a contender when taking up the running and having led the way throughout, she was joined by State Man on the run to the final flight.

State Man briefly hit the front but she was not discouraged, however, and put her head down to accelerate again and prevail by three quarters of a length on the line with the third-placed Winter Fog a further 13 lengths behind.

The winner is now a 4/1 chance from 14/1 for the Champion Hurdle with Betfair, in what has been a tumultuous week for ante-post punters.

Kennedy said: "She is hopefully [a Champion Hurdle horse], and she had to do it the hard way there as well.

"To be honest, I think she hated it out in front.

"She did all the donkey work and she was very tough. State Man came and laid down his challenge, and she didn't lie down to him so that was great.

"I had an idea they were going to try and keep it steady, so I just had to go and make the running on her. It didn't suit her, but it worked out.

"We'll see what the lads say what the plan is. She would have had to do that anyway [to go for the Champion Hurdle] and thankfully she did.

"She's improving away the whole time. I think she will have learned plenty as well and it might make her kind of grow up a bit more, having to go and do it."

Elliott was pleased with his runner and echoed Kennedy's sentiments in saying that she did not enjoy making the running. "I know she had race fitness, but I thought it was a good performance," he said.

"Everything went wrong for her because she was on her own in front. She would be better with a lead.

"We knew two miles would be a bit short for her, but she had race fitness and we had to make use of it. She was idling in front and wasn't doing a stroke so you would have to be happy.

"She is having a good blow so there is plenty of improvement in her. She's a good mare.

"The Mares' Hurdle is probably the race made for her, but we'll see what happens.

"Leopardstown could be a bit sharp for her, but we'll have a chat with Michael and Eddie (O'Leary, owners) and see what they would like to do."

Mullins was happy to give Brighterdaysahead the credit she was due and added: "She's a good mare and I never mind being beaten by a good horse.

"I don't think the last hurdle made the difference. He got to the front and she outbattled him."

Ballyburn cruises to first victory over fences

Ballyburn strolled to an easy victory on his chasing debut when making light work of the Conway Piling Beginners Chase at Punchestown.

Mullins' six-year-old has a near-flawless record in bumpers and over hurdles and last season was the winner of three successive Grade One contests.

Image: Ballyburn made a strong chasing debut

The Champion Hurdle route had looked to beckon but connections opted to send him over fences instead, a choice that looked to be immediately rewarded when he took up the running under Townend.

Jumping fluently and barely seeing a rival, the gelding was completely unchallenged when securing a 13-length victory and is the 2/1 favourite from 5/2 for the Arkle with Betfair.

"He did things very well and took a good blow during the race which means there is a lot of improvement to come," said Mullins.

"A lot of ours are running that way and it was a worry going out. He jumped from fence to fence and I was very pleased. I think Paul was very pleased as well.

"He has a lovely low head carriage and usually horses with a head carriage like that are very good jumpers.

"I haven't been looking past today but we'll have a look at what's available and there is a chance he could go to England."

Stellar Story sees off stablemates in Florida Pearl

Stellar Story came out on top when facing two stablemates in the Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Image: Stellar Story bounced back at Punchestown

Elliott was the trainer of all three entrants for the Grade Two, with the trio all owned by Gigginstown House Stud and run in variants of their burgundy and white silks.

Last season's Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story was the choice of stable jockey Kennedy and the 8/15 favourite, with Search For Glory a 15/8 chance under Sam Ewing and Rainbow Trail at 12/1 under Jody McGarvey.

The horses finished in that order but the victory did not always look assured for Stellar Story and he had to hold off a strong challenge from Search For Glory to prevail by a short head, who if he had jumped the last better may well have got the verdict.

"It was a competitive race and probably neither horse wanted to be in front. They are big, three-mile staying chasers and idle in front," said Elliott.

"Sam's lad wasn't doing much in front and then when Jack got in front he wasn't doing much either. At one stage they were only going 23 or 24mph.

"It was an exciting finish and all credit has to go to Michael O'Leary for running all three runners in the race.

"Search For Glory had had a run and Stellar Story hadn't. I'd say if Jack had another go he'd probably sit behind Sam and have one go at him. In fairness both horses had a good school around.

"I'd imagine Stellar Story will run over three miles at Christmas and Search For Glory will probably be going for similar races."