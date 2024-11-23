Betfair Chase: Royale Pagaille battles to second success in Haydock feature for Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams

Royale Pagaille battled back gamely to see off young pretender Grey Dawning and win a second Betfair Chase at Haydock.

In conditions not meant for the faint hearted, Royale Pagaille relished the mud but looked booked for second when, having made all the running, he was overtaken on the run to the final fence by Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning.

However, the Cheltenham Festival winner met the last fence all wrong at the end of a gruelling three miles, losing all momentum in the process.

Charlie Deutsch then sensed a second chance on Venetia Williams' 10-year-old, and he rallied to his great credit to get back up and win by two lengths.

A faller when last seen in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, he has been nursed back to full health by Williams and in his favoured conditions, he takes some beating.

The race was reduced to just seven runners with Hewick and The Real Whacker taken out on account of the testing ground, while Ahoy Senor never looked happy.

The two Irish challengers, Limerick Lace and Capodanno also failed to get involved as Royale Pagaille, Grey Dawning, the French raider Gold Tweet and, a few lengths off those, Bravemansgame dominated the last mile.

Gold Tweet began to weaken from three out and eventually got caught for third by Bravemansgame, but those racegoers who braved the weather were threated to a real thriller by the first two.

Image: Shoot First struck Haydock gold

Byrnes on target again as Shoot First strikes for Haydock gold

Shoot First ploughed through the Haydock mud to ensure the Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle went to Ireland for the second year in succession.

While the Emmet Mullins-trained Slate Lane delighted favourite backers in the £100,000 contest 12 months ago, Shoot First was actually a big drifter in the market for Charles Byrnes, eventually going off a 22/1 shot in the hands of 5lb claimer Alex Harvey having been a single-figure price overnight.

In a race run in deteriorating conditions, Harvey elected to take his time during the early stages of the extended three-mile contest before bustling his mount into contention at the top of the straight.

He took over the lead from Phantomofthepoints at the third flight from the finish, after which the 11/4 favourite One Big Bang emerged as his biggest threat.

But try as he might, the market leader could never quite get on terms with Shoot First, who boxed on tenaciously to win the day by two and three-quarter lengths.

The winner had finished fifth on his most recent outing at Galway last month after being off the track for two years and clearly improved for the outing, much to the delight of his young rider.

"He ran great in Galway after a two-year break. He jumped and travelled there today, but he's still a big raw baby and pricked his ears when he hit the front. I think stepping up in grade he's going to be even better, so he's an exciting horse and will jump a fence in the future," said the 21-year-old.

"It was a proper test, it was his first time on soft ground and he relished it, so it's great.

"Charles is very good at placing his horses and we could see him in March [at Cheltenham] given he won there two years ago.

"I've had a couple of winners in Kelso for John McConnell, who I'm based with six days a week, so I make the odd trip over and it's great when it all works out like today.

"This is the biggest winner of my career so far and I'm delighted."