Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Wolverhampton host live action

There's action aplenty on Sky Sports Racing today, with Plumpton and Wolverhampton hosting busy cards...

2.20 Plumpton - Lady Balko and I See You Well clash in feature

Lady Balko seemed to empty quickly last time at Bangor when travelling relatively well for a long way, but should improve in this competitive-looking contest. Harry Cobden is booked for David Pipe which is eye-catching with them having a 31% strike rate with each other from 13 runners. The veteran I See You Well is consistent in this sort of company even though he hasn't won a race since 2022.

Born At Midnight was on a bit of a roll towards the end of last season when winning twice and second too. He returns here for Bill Smith with Ben Ffrench-Davis who takes over for the first time - his 5lb claim could be helpful.

Best of the rest

Go West returns after a 618-day absence for the Ditcheat team in the 12.20 at Plumpton but will have to beat last-time-out winner Golan Loop who is partnered with James Bowen. A few nice prospects go to post for the 3.30 in East Sussex, namely Kingston Queen, Moon Monarch and debutant One For Hadley.

Wolverhampton hosts a meeting restricted to riders who are licensed as Flat jockeys in Great Britain and between 19 November, 2023 and 18 November, 2024.