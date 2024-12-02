Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Wolverhampton host live action
There's action aplenty on Sky Sports Racing today, with Plumpton and Wolverhampton hosting busy cards...
Monday 2 December 2024 11:24, UK
There's action aplenty on Sky Sports Racing today, with Plumpton and Wolverhampton hosting busy cards...
2.20 Plumpton - Lady Balko and I See You Well clash in feature
Lady Balko seemed to empty quickly last time at Bangor when travelling relatively well for a long way, but should improve in this competitive-looking contest. Harry Cobden is booked for David Pipe which is eye-catching with them having a 31% strike rate with each other from 13 runners. The veteran I See You Well is consistent in this sort of company even though he hasn't won a race since 2022.
- Sir Gino proves Fighting Fifth super-sub with easy victory
- The Jukebox Man proves a big hit on chasing debut in John Francome
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Born At Midnight was on a bit of a roll towards the end of last season when winning twice and second too. He returns here for Bill Smith with Ben Ffrench-Davis who takes over for the first time - his 5lb claim could be helpful.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Best of the rest
Go West returns after a 618-day absence for the Ditcheat team in the 12.20 at Plumpton but will have to beat last-time-out winner Golan Loop who is partnered with James Bowen. A few nice prospects go to post for the 3.30 in East Sussex, namely Kingston Queen, Moon Monarch and debutant One For Hadley.
Wolverhampton hosts a meeting restricted to riders who are licensed as Flat jockeys in Great Britain and between 19 November, 2023 and 18 November, 2024.
Trending
- Meeting Marinakis: The King of Piraeus' life, work & love of football
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City hopes
- Ref Watch: Saints disallowed goal 'the right call'
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG in talks to sign Salah on a free
- Salah: Contract situation is in my head | Sturridge: Show him the money!
- 'I lost all respect' - Verstappen slams Russell after Qatar confrontation
- Hits and misses: Rashford transformed under Amorim
- Kompany gives Kane injury update: 'You can't replace him'
- Rashford and Zirkzee give Amorim perfect PL start at Old Trafford
- Man Utd latest: Fernandes suffers injury scare during Everton win