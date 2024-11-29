John Francome: The Jukebox Man proves a big hit on chasing debut at Newbury with Grade 2 success

Cheltenham Festival runner-up The Jukebox Man made a successful start to his career over fences for owner Harry Redknapp in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury.

Having seen Redknapp's colours carried to a first victory at the showpiece meeting by Shakem Up'arry the previous afternoon, the popular former football manager looked set to complete a famous Festival double in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on Gold Cup day in March, only for The Jukebox Man to be caught in the shadow of the post by Stellar Story.

The six-year-old was thrown straight into Grade Two company on his chasing debut by trainer Ben Pauling and went off the 9-4 joint-favourite alongside Captain Teague, who was bidding to complete a treble on the card for Paul Nicholls.

The two market leaders were the front two in the race for much of the two-and-a-half-mile contest, with The Jukebox Man holding sway and jumping accurately under Ben Jones.

While Captain Teague faltered in the home straight, The Jukebox Man certainly did not, galloping on strongly - albeit lugging to his left - from the final fence to repel the late thrust of Masaccio by two lengths.

Johnnywho finished third, with Captain Teague ultimately a little disappointing in fourth.

Pauling said: "Barters Hill was an exceptional talent and I think he might be the same.

"There's loads to work on, he was a bit close to the first few and was almost in hurdling mode. Ben then did well to rein him in and just pop him down the back.

"He's a big horse, that's his run of the season and he's going to improve a ton. All mine do, so it could be quite exciting, hopefully.

"I had in my head he wasn't just a dour stayer, he's slow at home but on the track he finds another gear and I thought he had a touch of class, so dropping him back to two and a half was always my plan.

"I was unsure on this ground we'd have the gears, but we did and it opens up a lot of options. We'll see what we do between now and March."

A jubilant Jones told ITV Racing: "That was unbelievable, to land a Grade Two like that for Ben who has obviously given me the job (as stable jockey) this year - it means a lot to me.

"He's been so good (schooling) at home, a little bit too brave, but he took a chance at the water jump and one down the back and I'd say that's done him the world of good because he measured his fences really well after that.

"He's the best horse I've ever sat on, without a shadow of a doubt. I felt like I cantered round and just quickened up the home straight."

Image: Regent's Stroll ridden by Harry Cobden

Regent's Stroll off to wining start on jumping bow at Newbury

Record-breaking buy Regent's Stroll survived a late error to maintain his unbeaten record in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.

A dual bumper winner for Paul Nicholls last season, the five-year-old went through the sales ring as part of the Chris Giles dispersal in July and became the most expensive jumps sale purchase in history after being bought back in by his trainer for £660,000.

Carrying the colours of part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time, Regent's Stroll was the 4-11 favourite for his seasonal reappearance and hurdling debut and jumped well in the main under a positive ride from Harry Cobden.

Don't Wind Me Up kept him honest up the home straight and odds-on backers will have had their hearts in their mouths when Regent's Stroll blundered two flights from the finish, but he was soon back on the bridle and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post with nine and a half lengths in hand over Warren Greatrex's staying-on Aintree bumper third Good And Clever.

Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing: "If he hadn't done that (mistake), how far would he have won?

"It's good to see them make mistakes, recover and win well. He's a horse with huge potential and huge ability and we just need to get experience into him.

"He can win over two or two and a half (miles). I was saying the way he won his bumpers that he'd want two and a half and the further he goes the better he goes, but I haven't got a definite plan."

Cobden added: "He's obviously got serious talent. I actually wasn't that happy with the way we went through the race because I was doing far too much on the way round.

"It wasn't ideal and then he's just stepped at the second-last and made a hell of a mistake - he was lucky to stand up. But he's got a serious engine, hasn't he?"

Image: Kalif Du Berlais ridden by Harry Cobden (right) on their way to winning the Coral Racing Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Ahead of what is a big weekend for the team, with another expensive purchase in €740,000 buy Caldwell Potter poised to debut over fences at Carlisle on Sunday, Kalif Du Berlais completed a quickfire double in the Ferguson silks in the Coral Racing Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Last season's Adonis Hurdle winner fell on his introduction to fences at Carlisle earlier in the month and was a 10-11 shot to reward those who kept the faith in Berkshire.

The four-year-old had to be niggled along by Cobden before the home straight and faced a serious challenge from Tedley in the closing stages, but dug deep to prevail by three-quarters of length.

"He's had a tough 18 days really, going all the way up there (to Carlisle), having that heavy fall and then coming home and we got on with him fairly quickly," said Nicholls.

"He obviously had all the tests and he was fine and has jumped well since and did very well for a four-year-old, I'm thrilled with that.

"He's four and he's only going to get better. As Harry said, he's next year's horse and we need to look after him.

"I haven't made any plans beyond today. I'm not going to rush, I'd say he'll want another month or six weeks before we run him again."

Opec provided trainer James Owen with yet another three-year-old winner this season with a dominant front-running victory in the Bet In-Race" With Coral Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle.

The Newmarket handler saddled a twin assault at the Listed contest, with impressive Newcastle scorer Ambiente Amigo the 11-8 favourite under Sam Twiston-Davies and Opec the apparent second-string at 9-2 in the hands of Sean Bowen.

The two looked to have it between them halfway up the home straight and try as she might, Ambiente Amigo could never quite get on terms with her stablemate, who galloped on relentlessly to score by eight lengths. Prairie Angel came through to beat Ambiente Amigo to the runner-up spot.

Opec, who fell on her hurdling debut at Market Rasen, was completing a hat-trick following back-to-back October wins at Wetherby and Fakenham respectively.

Bowen said: "She actually didn't jump that well early on, but she obviously winged up the straight and she's a hardy little thing and she keeps going for you.

"She's a sister to Allmankind, she's not as keen but she's quite similar to him in that she just keeps going a good, strong gallop."