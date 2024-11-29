Coral Gold Cup: A guide to the runners in Saturday's Newbury feature handicap chase

Jamie Lynch is at Newbury on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing and here he shines a light on one of the most prestigious handicap chases of the season - the Coral Gold Cup.

1. SAM BROWN

Jockey: F Gingell (3) | Trainer: A J Honeyball

This is the realm of the younger chaser and no horse of his advanced age has ever won this famous race, understandable given that improvement normally unlocks it. The 12-year-old's comeback third in the Charlie Hall looks better on paper than it did in the process, hard work and nearest at the finish.

2. MIDNIGHT RIVER

J Bowen | D Skelton

He's 5 lb lower than when sent off 10/1 for the 2023 renewal in which he fell and sat on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Travelled well enough for long enough on his reappearance to think that he'll be spot on for this bigger day, though cheekpieces is an unexpected move, and Harry Skelton prefers Galia Des Liteaux.

3. SENIOR CHIEF

D J O'Keeffe | H De Bromhead

Novice who went into the Irish Grand National a boy - overwhelmed and pulled up - but emerged from it a man as he returned with a bang at Cheltenham to fend off stable-companion The Short Go (with Broadway Boy adrift in third). Had something more up his sleeve but, even so, a 9lb hike is harsh enough for what was a diluted handicap compared to this one.

Image: Senior Chief is likely to start favourite for the Coral Gold Cup

4. HORANTZAU D'AIRY

D E Mullins | W P Mullins

Big connections but kept it fairly low-key until unleashed on Regional Nationals (Kerry and Munster) the last twice, finishing second both times, while paying for it in the handicap, up 8lb, which rather begs the question if he couldn't win either of those how is he going to win this? (The answer, if he does, is obviously that he's trained by Willie Mullins).

5. COLONEL HARRY

G Sheehan | J Snowden

Prime profile for this race, cut from corresponding cloth to last year's winner, other than the fact Datsalrightgino was crying out for this test whereas Jamie Snowden is having to do the talking for the keen-going Colonel Harry in that regard. Squared up to the best novice chasers last season, earning his mark of 148, exactly the same incidentally as Datsalrightgino.

6. GENERAL EN CHEF

B Gelhay | N & A Zetterholm

Only an eight-year-old but already a veteran of France's most prestigious jumps prize having contested the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on no fewer than four occasions, doing his best for third this May; and he has warmed up nicely for this in the autumn. However, it's a new experience for horse and indeed jockey.

Image: Broadway Boy in full flight

7. BROADWAY BOY

S Twiston-Davies | N A Twiston-Davies

Came unstuck in graded company at the end of his novice season but was his usual focused and forceful self in the Cheltenham handicap won by Senior Chief, probably needing the race the more, on top of which he's 10lb better off now with that rival. He's a must for any shortlist with the prospect of an easy lead and a favourable rhythm.

8. GRANDERO BELLO

R A Doyle | E & P Harty

Not many miles on the clock and produced a lifetime best to win at Galway on his return in October, with the third (Stuzzikini) subsequently successful in the Troytown. Has to carry an extra 10lb here (3lb more than the Irish handicapper's assessment) but the way he tanked to the front at Galway suddenly redraws his boundaries, looking a different horse.

9. KANDOO KID

H Cobden | P F Nicholls

The chosen one for Paul Nicholls who won this twice as a jockey and three times as a trainer. Consistency is his currency, thereabouts in several high-end handicaps last term (including third in Topham), but they were all around 2m 4f and he's liable to come up short for stamina if not fitness, the yard's reappearers more needy than normal this autumn.

Image: Remastered runs for David Pipe

10. REMASTERED

J Tudor | D Pipe

His fourth appearance in an event in which he's had little luck, cruising when falling in 2021 and beaten narrowly in 2022, but pulled up last year and hard to envisage him making much impact this time for all he managed to win at Wincanton on his return (has fallen since in Badger Beer).

11. GALIA DES LITEAUX

H Skelton | D Skelton

Grade Two winner who has competed in only two handicap chases: ran superbly trying to give 20lb to My Silver Lining when the pair were miles clear in the Classic Chase, and right in the firing line jumping the second last in the Grand National. Impressions from those performances are that a mark of 144 is well within her means, and her sighter for this at Carlisle was satisfactory to say the least. Big player.

12. VICTTORINO

C Deutsch | Miss V Williams

Started last season with a bang and back-to-back wins at Ascot before things rather unravelled for reasons other than his mark, though he's helpfully handicapped again now, coinciding with the stable going great guns, and he's not one of Venetia's who needs the mud. Loads of upside, including the fact he's only a six-year-old.

13. HENRY'S FRIEND

B Jones | B Pauling

Rapid riser in his novice season over fences and completed a hat-trick in the Reynoldstown, but less than three lengths between the four finishers at the end hints at a ropey renewal, and he cut no ice afterwards in the National Hunt Chase. His reappearance over hurdles, though last, was probably a means to an end, but it's questionable whether he's worth 139.

Image: Iron Bridge runs for the O'Neills

14. IRON BRIDGE

J O'Neill Jr | J & A J O'Neill

Mostly a marathon runner these days and doubtful he has the pace or the power for a race like this, but it will keep him ticking over ahead of a return for the Welsh National.

JAMIE LYNCH'S VERDICT

From the risers to the revivers and the raiders, all the representative groups that you'd expect for a handicap of this status are present, but the improvers are thinner on the ground than normal, which opens the door for a more established chaser like GALIA DES LITEAUX who has always looked to have a big one in her and will have been primed to the minute by the best target trainer of handicaps in Britain.