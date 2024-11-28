King George VI Chase: Il Est Francais has fitness to prove but Noel George staying positive on his star

A tantalising Ladbrokes King George VI chase bid is still on the cards for Il Est Francais if Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s star chaser can prove his fitness prior to Kempton’s Christmas showpiece.

The six-year-old lit up the Sunbury venue with an electric performance in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase last year, with his 11-length victory whetting the appetite for a Kempton return and King George tilt this Boxing Day.

Il Est Francais was firmly among the market leaders heading into the season and his position towards the top of the market was cemented when making a winning return at Auteuil in September.

However, he is now a 10/1 chance with the sponsors and as big as 14/1 in places having been pulled up in the Prix la Haye Jousselin back at Auteuil, with subsequent thorough testing failing to provide a definitive reason for the below-par display.

The exciting chaser is now back in work with Kempton still on the agenda, as long as the Chantilly-based training team are satisfied with his well-being.

George said: "He's been to the biggest vet clinic in France and we've scanned and X-rayed his lungs, heart, everything. Obviously there was something that stopped him, but there is nothing that isn't fixable or overly dramatic.

"He's back in work just ticking over at present and we'll know our plans in the next couple of weeks when he does a serious piece of work.

Image: Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's star needs to prove his fitness after pulling up last time

"It's not ideal going there on the back of his performance last time but if he works well at home and is in good form, he will be coming to Kempton.

"He's spectacular when he's good but is capable of putting in a bad run. If we get him right on the big day, then I think we're bang there with a great chance."

As well as Il Est Francais, George and Zetterholm's General En Chef could enter the King George equation depending on the outcome of his appearance at Newbury in the Coral Gold Cup on Saturday.

The eight-year-old is proven at Grade One level in France and was third in this year's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

George added: "I think if he's competitive at Newbury, we will definitely consider a King George. He's got an entry for Kempton and he's a nice horse."