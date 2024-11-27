Coral Gold Cup: Jamie Snowden hoping Colonel Harry can bring Newbury party back to local Lambourn again

For Lambourn-based trainer Jamie Snowden, Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup – formerly the Hennessy – is the ‘local Gold Cup’, so it’s no surprise that a plaque commemorating last year’s triumph in the race sits proudly in his yard.

Datsalrightgino, who sadly died in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, was Snowden's 2023 hero, providing a bit of an upset as Gavin Sheehan steered the 16/1 shot home on his first start over three miles.

The same connections are now hoping to repeat the feat with Colonel Harry, whose career to date looks remarkably similar to his former stablemate.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing ahead of Saturday's feature, Snowden said: "Their careers have almost mirrored each other. They even started off in the same novice chase at Chepstow and both won it.

"It's just the way it's worked out but they're both Grade Two winners as novice chasers, Grade One placed and unexposed as staying chasers.

"Datsalrightgino was a bit more of a bull, whereas Colonel Harry is more athletic. He's a lovely horse and we've been working back from this race."

Image: Colonel Harry in winning action over hurdles

Asked about the challenge of trying over three miles for the first time, Snowden said: "In his early days he was quite keen and that's why he did most of his winning over two miles.

"The older he's got, the more relaxed he is and the easier he is to train."

The other question mark hanging over Colonel Harry is whether he will handle the hustle and bustle of the Coral Gold Cup field, for which 16 horses remain in contention.

His work rider Stefan Namesansky said: "He's never faced such a big field but I think he's brave enough. As long as we get plenty of rain and the ground is soft, that will play to his strengths."

Image: Gavin Sheehan celebrates as Datsalrightgino wins the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Should Colonel Harry deliver, Snowden will become the first trainer to win the race in consecutive years since his former boss and Lambourn neighbour Nicky Henderson in 2013.

"It feels a very special race for anyone living in the local area," Snowden said.

"When I was at Nicky's [Henderson] we had Trabolgan win the race and I remember the big parties and celebrations off the back of that.

"We certainly celebrated hard when Gino [Datsalrightgino] won!"