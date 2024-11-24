Punchestown: Fact To File edges victory in John Durkan thriller

Fact To File edged out Spillane’s Tower in a thrilling finish to the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, as last season’s crack novices got the better of established stars Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow.

The latter pair looked to be in control of proceedings out in front for much of the contest, but Fact To File came cruising into contention under Mark Walsh once they turned for home.

He jumped the final fence in superb fashion to leap to the front past Galopin Des Champs, but Spillane's Tower, carrying the second colours of winning owner JP McManus, was also finishing strongly and emerged as a serious threat on the run-in for Jack Kennedy.

However, Fact To File was always doing just enough and last season's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase victor scored by half a length at 7-2, giving Willie Mullins his 10th success in the race.

Stablemate Galopin Des Champs was two and a quarter lengths back in third and Fastorslow finished fourth.

Mullins declared: "What a race! I was trying to keep an eye on them all and I think it's a testament to the race that the horse that tried to keep up with Galopin Des Champs, Grangeclare West, had to pull up before the last.

"I thought we were beaten when Spillane's Tower came up alongside us halfway up the run-in, so it just shows that he's made that leap from novice company to senior company that he could pull out more. I love that in a horse, that he could pull out a bit extra to get home.

"Mark said he took a blow but stayed on well to win. He's over 17 hands but an athletic horse with it. He has a lovely temperament and true grit.

Image: Winners Fact A File and Mark Walsh

"It was a hell of a race, and I think all these horses are going to win big races between now and the end of the season.

"It's fantastic that Punchestown have brought the race back to this time of the season and all these horses can recover in time to run around Christmas.

"I don't know where they will go next but Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs could both run at Leopardstown."

Fact To File is now favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with Betfair and Paddy Power cutting him to 11-4 and Coral going as short as 2-1.

Jimmy Mangan, trainer of Spillane's Tower, said: "I'm absolutely over the moon, delighted with him. He hasn't been on grass since he won here at the Festival. You couldn't really because the ground has been so firm.

"There is everything to look forward to but don't ask me where he will run next, as I couldn't tell you. He has options between two and a half miles and three miles and last year's novice form is working out well.

"It was a great race and you had the best of horses and the best of jockeys."

Punchestown Joy for Mullins and Townend

Lot Of Joy dominated the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle from the front for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Punchestown.

Townend set a strong gallop early on, as the six-year-old looked to follow up last month's comfortable triumph at Gowran Park.

He allowed the chasing pack to close up but then kicked again after turning for home, with the 6-4 favourite powering four lengths clear of runner-up Risk Belle.

Image: Paul Townend guides Lof Of Joy over a hurdle

Mullins said: "I think she enjoyed being left alone in front and Paul was happy with her. She took her breathers and jumped better. She's settling better.

"We didn't think she would handle that sort of ground, but it's good to know that she's able to handle it and we can continue with her. We were half thinking of putting her away.

"She could go to Leopardstown, and I wouldn't mind stepping up to two and a half. She has to improve a bit, but we'll give her the opportunity."

Both Betfair and Paddy Power introduced Lot Of Joy into their Cheltenham Festival Mares' Hurdle market at 20-1.

Stumptown made every post a winning one for a courageous success over the banks in the Colm Quinn BMW Risk Of Thunder Chase under Keith Donoghue.

Gavin Cromwell's 3-1 chance took top honours in a cross-country event at the Punchestown Festival in May and clearly enjoyed himself in this sphere again, seeing off the challenge of market leader Coko Beach before galloping on to beat outsider Three By Two by two and three-quarter lengths.

Cromwell said: "He's taken to it so well, he loves it. He's careful enough over his fences in chases and you might think that he wouldn't have the heart for it, but he's taken to it really well.

"There is a race at Cheltenham in December and he'll probably go there.

"I don't know too much about it but Keith says the course is very different to here. We'll be happy to get him over there at the next meeting and get him around it."

The Big Westerner continued Henry de Bromhead's fine run of form when rallying gamely to get the better of Argento Boy in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at 4-1.

Bought for £120,000 after a Ballycahane point-to-point victory, the five-year-old mare showed an admirable attitude after the firm favourite had moved alongside approaching the final flight.

De Bromhead said: "She looks a nice mare, jumped great and travelled well. Darragh (O'Keeffe) was great on her and I'm delighted to get it for the Marigas, who are great supporters of ours.

"She picked up well after missing the last a bit. She's still a bit green. I think she'll handle festival ground, but she'll go through the winter stuff. I hope so. She's a big, scopey mare and hence the name, I suppose.

"We've some lovely young horses - we hoped we had coming into the season and felt we had bought well, but you never know. We're happy where we are at the moment and we'll try to maintain it."